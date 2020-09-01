UPDATE: Tractor trailer crash causing backup on I-95 south in downtown Richmond

A tractor trailer crash is causing long delays along Interstate 95 south in downtown Richmond on Tuesday morning.
VDOT said the left and center lanes as well as the left shoulder of I-95 south are closed near the merge with I-64 east at the 75 mile marker. Traffic is getting by in the right lane.
At 8 a.m., VDOT said there was a 4-mile backup. The backup appears to extend from downtown to the Bryan Park interchange.
VDOT first reported the crash around 6:54 a.m.
At 7:28 a.m., VDOT said the ramp from I-64 west to I-95 south was closed. It has since reopened.
Drivers should continue to expect delays in the area.