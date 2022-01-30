Tractor trailer crash results in death of truck driver on I-95

SUSSEX: A tractor trailer crash due to faulty brakes on I-95 led to the death of a truck driver in the early hours of Sunday morning.

At approximately 2:23 a.m., a 2016 Freightliner, driven by Jean Balazar, was struck in the rear by a 2018 Freightliner, driven by a 45-year-old Hispanic male from Florida. Due to the impact of the crash, the Hispanic male driver died upon impact.

The crash occurred on I-95, northbound, at the 32-mile-marker in the right lane. Due to the debris and damage of the vehicles, northbound I-95 was shutdown, and traffic was rerouted.

Balazar was charged at the scene for defective brakes.