Traffic alert: 2 lanes of I-95 in Chesterfield closed for emergency repairs

Two lanes of Interstate 95 in Chesterfield are closed for emergency repairs. The right lane will stay open. The Virginia Department of Transportation on Friday said the northbound left and center lanes at Route 288 (mile marker 62) will be closed until further notice. The department said motorists should expect delays and use other routes.
Top 5 weekend events: Carytown Watermelon Festival, Craft Beer & Music Fest & NASCAR
Carytown Watermelon Festival
Sunday
Who’s ready for watermelon and sidewalk sales at the Carytown Watermelon Festival? Over 115,000 visitors typically show up to check out the food and vendors, kids play area and, of course, watermelon for $1. The festival is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. From Nansemond Street to Colonial Avenue on West Cary Street. Free to enter; pay as you go.
www.carytownwatermelonfestival.com.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Maria Bamford
Friday
Comedian Maria Bamford, known for her deeply personal and experimental comedy about mental illness, stops in town at The National. Her well-known fans include Stephen Colbert, Judd Apatow and Mike Birbiglia. She starred in the semiautobiographical Netflix comedy series “Lady Dynamite,” about a comedian who suffers a nervous breakdown, and is also known for her voiceover work on “Big Mouth,” “BoJack Horseman” and “Adventure Time.” 8 p.m. 708 E. Broad St. $25-$35. (888) 929-7849 or
thenationalva.com
Robyn Von Swank
NASCAR
Saturday and Sunday
NASCAR heads to Richmond Raceway for its first-ever summer race weekend featuring the Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs at 8 p.m. Saturday and the Federated Auto Parts 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at 3 p.m. Sunday. 600 E. Laburnum Ave. Tickets start at $25. (866) 455-7223 or
richmondraceway.com
Eva Russo/times-dispatch
JamPacked Craft Beer and Music Festival
Saturday
JamPacked brings environmentally conscious craft brewers and bands, such as Big Something, Lettuce and Magic Beans, to Brown’s Island for a day of music and beer. Featuring beer from The Veil, Humble Sea, Outer Range, Ocelet and more. Gates open at 3 p.m. $25 in advance, $35 at the gate, free for children younger than 10. Fifth and Tredegar streets.
www.jampackedfestival.com
courtesy of the event
‘Grease’ Sing-Along
Saturday
1970s pop icon and “Grease” star Olivia Newton-John died earlier this week at age 73. There’s no better time to honor her spirit than a “Grease” sing-along at The Byrd Theatre. 7 p.m. at 2908 W. Cary St. $8. (804) 353-9911 or
https://byrdtheatre.org/
paramount pictures