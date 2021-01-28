 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes two lanes of I-95 south
0 comments
breaking

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes two lanes of I-95 south

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
I-95 crash
VDOT

A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed two lanes of Interstate 95 south just after the Bryan Park interchange with I-64. 

The center and right lanes are blocked, as well as the right shoulder. 

VDOT says motorists should expect delays. Traffic is backed up along I-95 south and I-64 east.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News