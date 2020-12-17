 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TRAFFIC ALERT: Icy roads causing multiple crashes, disabled vehicles on Richmond-area roads
0 comments
breaking

TRAFFIC ALERT: Icy roads causing multiple crashes, disabled vehicles on Richmond-area roads

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Due to icy roads, there are several crashes and disabled vehicles Thursday morning on the Interstates and highways around Richmond. 

Here's some of what's been reported by VDOT as of 7 a.m.:

• On I-95 at mile marker 89 near the Lewistown Road exit in Hanover, motorists can expect delays due to a disabled vehicle. The South right shoulder is closed.

• On I-95 at mile marker 77.8 south of the Arthur Ashe Boulevard exit in Richmond, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash. The north left shoulder and left lane are closed.

bryan park

Police lights can be seen where a vehicle crash was causing delays along I-95S/64E in Richmond right after the Bryan Park interchange.

• On I-64 East at mile marker 187.2 near the Bryan Park interchange in Richmond, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash.

laburnum crash

Traffic was reduced to one lane on I-64 west (right) due to a crash on Thursday morning.

• On I-64 at mile marker 195.4 near the Laburnum Avenue exit in Henrico, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash. The West left shoulder and left lane are closed.

Check 511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app to get the very latest on road conditions in Virginia.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News