TRAFFIC ALERT: Icy roads causing multiple crashes, disabled vehicles on Richmond-area roads

Due to icy roads, there are several crashes and disabled vehicles Thursday morning on the Interstates and highways around Richmond.

Here's some of what's been reported by VDOT as of 7 a.m.:

• On I-95 at mile marker 89 near the Lewistown Road exit in Hanover, motorists can expect delays due to a disabled vehicle. The South right shoulder is closed.

• On I-95 at mile marker 77.8 south of the Arthur Ashe Boulevard exit in Richmond, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash. The north left shoulder and left lane are closed.

• On I-64 East at mile marker 187.2 near the Bryan Park interchange in Richmond, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash.

• On I-64 at mile marker 195.4 near the Laburnum Avenue exit in Henrico, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash. The West left shoulder and left lane are closed.