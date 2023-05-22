Drivers heading north on Interstate 95 Monday morning are facing significant delays after a crash that has shut down the left lane and shoulder at the Broad Street exit.
VDOT first reported the crash just before 9:30 a.m. Monday. By 10:15, traffic was backed up approximately 1.5 miles, to the Maury Street exit.
Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes and expect delays.
From the Archives: WCVE-TV
W.C.V.E.
W.C.V.E.
W.C.V.E.
W.C.V.E.
W.C.V.E.
W.C.V.E.
W.C.V.E.
W.C.V.E.
W.C.V.E.
W.C.V.E.
W.C.V.E.
W.C.V.E.
W.C.V.E.
W.C.V.E.