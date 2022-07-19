 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Traffic alert: Northbound I-95 closed near Ashland

  • 0

Northbound lanes of Interstate 95 are closed about a mile south of Ashland because of a crash. 

The Virginia Department of Transportation in a statement at 1:35 p.m. said there was a three-mile backup.

Lanes are closed at mile marker 91 and traffic is being diverted to Exit 89.

36 arrested in multi-jurisdictional online sex solicitation stings

Motorists are being told to find other routes and expect delays. 

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Do police need a warrant to search an ‘abandoned’ cellphone? Attorneys ask US Supreme Court to hear Hampton case

Do police need a warrant to search an ‘abandoned’ cellphone? Attorneys ask US Supreme Court to hear Hampton case

“If you throw your phone away or discard it or trade it in, police can do whatever they want — they can access your emails, your bank records, your phone calls, text messages, photos — everything is fair game that’s on that phone,” said Brandon Boxler, a Richmond lawyer who filed a petition on June 2 with Hampton attorney Charles Haden asking the Supreme Court to hear the case.

Watch Now: Related Video

Panama protests, blockades continue as deal with gov't collapses

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News