A tractor-trailer crash is causing delays along Interstate 95 north in Henrico County on Wednesday morning.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said the crash happened at mile marker 85.2, which is at the interchange with I-295.

At 7:33 a.m., VDOT said the left shoulder and left lane were closed, and there was a 2.5 mile backup.

VDOT says motorist can expect delays.