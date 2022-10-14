 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Traffic alert: Westbound I-64 in Goochland closed after crash

A multi-vehicle crash has closed parts of Interstate 64 in Goochland.

The Virginia State Police said westbound lanes near Cross County Road (mile marker 160) are blocked as of 2 p.m.

Police said to use alternate routes and expect delays. 

