Traffic alert: Westbound I-64 in Goochland closed after crash

A multi-vehicle crash has closed parts of Interstate 64 in Goochland.
The Virginia State Police said westbound lanes near Cross County Road (mile marker 160) are blocked as of 2 p.m.
Police said to use alternate routes and expect delays.
Top 5 weekend events: Garden Glow, Festival of India & Scott's Addition Pumpkin Festival
GARDEN GLOW AT MAYMONT
Starts Thursday
Here’s your warmup for RVA’s official holiday lights season. Maymont brings a glow-up vibe to the fifth installment of its illuminating Garden Glow event. Meander through the Italian or Japanese gardens, where radiant displays await. Or kick back at a fire pit with a hot chocolate or something with a bit more bite from the Glow Bar. Food trucks and light-up novelties round out this family-friendly outing. Times vary. Through Nov. 6. $15 in advance, $17 at gate (adult). 1700 Hampton St. (804) 358-7166 or
VISARTS CRAFT + DESIGN SHOW
Friday-Sunday
RVA is crafting more than just Double IPAs these days. And if you need a reminder about its thriving arts community, there’s none better than the annual VisArts Craft + Design Show at Main Street Station. Browse and buy museum-quality works from talented artists hailing from across the country. Awards categories include ceramics, precious metals, glass, wood and recycled materials, contemporary design, innovative use of traditional craft materials and fiber. In other words, clear some space in your trunk before arriving. Times vary. 1500 E. Main St. $10-$90 (weekend pass). (804) 353-0094 or
'STEEL MAGNOLIAS'
Starts Friday
Big hair and big emotions share the stage for Virginia Repertory Theatre’s production of “Steel Magnolias,” part of the Barksdale Season at Hanover Tavern. The play — made famous on the big screen by Sally Field, Dolly Parton and Julia Roberts — follows the ups and downs of six Southern women who gossip, occasionally squabble, but always hug it out at their beauty salon. Unlike TLC’s “Real Housewives” shows, the Robert Harling script is actually based on real life. Directed by Julie Fulcher-Davis. Masks required. Through Nov. 13. Times vary. 13181 Hanover Courthouse Road. $52. (804) 282-2620 or
SCOTT'S ADDITION PUMPKIN FESTIVAL
Saturday
Pumpkin patches have their place, but if you’re a city mouse at heart, then Arthur Ashe Boulevard is your destination this weekend. The Scott’s Addition Pumpkin Festival boasts a sprawling kids area, live music from The Embalmers and costume contests for everyone — even your pets. Treats can be found at food and craft beer trucks. Noon-6 p.m. Arthur Ashe Boulevard (from Leigh Street to Broad Street). Free entry; pay as you go.
FESTIVAL OF INDIA
Saturday-Sunday
For five decades, Richmond’s Festival of India has served up authentic Bollywood dances, traditional clothing and jewelry and, of course, tasty food, including kachori, samosas, and tandoori chicken. Just last year, more than 20,000 folks made it out for the massive event. Hosted by the Greater Richmond Convention Center. Times vary. 403 N. Third St. Free; pay as you go. (804) 346-9955 or
