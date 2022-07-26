 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Traffic alert: Westbound I-64 in New Kent County closed due to crash

  • 0

All westbound lanes of Interstate 64 in New Kent County were closed as of 5:49 p.m. due to a crash.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said the closure is at mile marker 208.

Traffic is being diverted to Exit 211 (Talleysville).

Motorists are told to use alternate routes and expect delays.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Israeli forces raid West Bank town, demolish homes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News