TRAFFIC UPDATE: Multiple crashes and disabled vehicles causing delays throughout the Richmond region
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Multiple crashes and disabled vehicles causing delays throughout the Richmond region

Due to icy roads, there are several crashes and disabled vehicles Thursday morning on the Interstates and highways around Richmond. 

9 a.m. update:

• A crash is causing delays on Route 60 in Powhatan near the intersection with Judes Ferry Road.

• The right lane and right shoulder of I-95 north are closed at mile marker 78.5 due to a crash as you approach the exit for Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

• The left shoulder of I-95 north is closed due to a crash near the exchange with Chippenham Parkway in Chesterfield County.

• The right shoulder of I-64 east is closed due to a disabled vehicle near the Gaskins Road exit in Henrico County.

8 a.m. update:

• All westbound lanes of Powhite Parkway near Jahnke Road are closed due to a crash. VDOT says drivers should use alternate routes until further notice. 

7 a.m. update: 

• On I-95 at mile marker 89 near the Lewistown Road exit in Hanover, motorists can expect delays due to a disabled vehicle. The South right shoulder is closed.

• On I-95 at mile marker 77.8 south of the Arthur Ashe Boulevard exit in Richmond, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash. The north left shoulder and left lane are closed.

bryan park

Police lights can be seen where a vehicle crash was causing delays along I-95S/64E in Richmond right after the Bryan Park interchange.

• On I-64 East at mile marker 187.2 near the Bryan Park interchange in Richmond, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash.

laburnum crash

Traffic was reduced to one lane on I-64 west (right) due to a crash on Thursday morning.

• On I-64 at mile marker 195.4 near the Laburnum Avenue exit in Henrico, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash. The West left shoulder and left lane are closed.

Check 511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app to get the very latest on road conditions in Virginia.

Breaking News