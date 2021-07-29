Train derailment - second to leave tracks at the same spot in Richmond in six weeks - dumps coal in Kanawha Canal

A train that derailed and dumped nearly 700 tons of coal into the canal and surrounding area next to the James River this month left the tracks at nearly the same spot as another train six weeks earlier.

CSX said the two derailments appear to be caused by separate issues, but the company is adjusting the tracks near Tredegar Street to reduce the risk of another accident.

From 2019-2021, there have been 10 reported CSX train derailments in Virginia, according to the Federal Railroad Administration. This year, three train derailments have occurred in Richmond since June. The most recent was July 23 when 13 coal cars derailed near Tredegar Street, between the river and Hollywood Cemetery, spilling coal into the Kanawha Canal.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, the City of Richmond and CSX are working to remove the coal from the canal. As of Wednesday, 355 out of 663 tons of coal have been recovered through vacuuming efforts, a DEQ spokesperson said. Around 500 of those tons went into the canal, but there is no concern the coal made its way into the James River, despite a fine film of coal dust that was observed in the water when it spilled initially.