Train derailment - second to leave tracks at the same spot in Richmond in six weeks - dumps coal in Kanawha Canal

A train that derailed and dumped nearly 700 tons of coal into the canal and surrounding area next to the James River this month left the tracks at nearly the same spot as another train six weeks earlier.
CSX said the two derailments appear to be caused by separate issues, but the company is adjusting the tracks near Tredegar Street to reduce the risk of another accident.
From 2019-2021, there have been 10 reported CSX train derailments in Virginia, according to the Federal Railroad Administration. This year, three train derailments have occurred in Richmond since June. The most recent was July 23 when 13 coal cars derailed near Tredegar Street, between the river and Hollywood Cemetery, spilling coal into the Kanawha Canal.
The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, the City of Richmond and CSX are working to remove the coal from the canal. As of Wednesday, 355 out of 663 tons of coal have been recovered through vacuuming efforts, a DEQ spokesperson said. Around 500 of those tons went into the canal, but there is no concern the coal made its way into the James River, despite a fine film of coal dust that was observed in the water when it spilled initially.
CSX said it's investigating the July 23 incident, but there is evidence the issue lies in how the train curved along the tracks when it was heading east from Thurmond, WV to Newport News at a reduced speed. The railcar that caused the derailment has been recovered and will be examined. A train derailment also took place in the same area June 8th and was caused by what CSX described as a mechanical issue.
"Due to the commonality of location for both incidents, CSX has taken proactive steps and made adjustments to the track structure to reduce the risk of future events at this location," according to a CSX statement.
As a part of the recovery efforts, CSX performed a controlled dump of the remaining coal from the damaged cars and removed debris from the area.
Recent rain did not impact coal containment, according to a DEQ spokesperson. Sediment traps — straw bales and a boom — that were installed were removed to ensure the rising river would not wash them out and cause straw to enter the river.
But as of Wednesday, booms and turbidity curtains that were previously installed in the canal and other channels before they reach the James River are still being monitored by CSX and contractors.
"Prior to removing them there was no observable coal trapped on the bales or boom entering the discharge creek, nor did we see an increase in turbidity attributed to the coal," DEQ communications manager Ann Regn wrote in an email. "The team is confident that the turbidity curtain installed in the pump house canal is effectively containing the coal."
Regn said DEQ is confident there has not been an impact on wildlife. CSX is working onsite with Dominion Energy to adjust water intake gates to maintain a constant water level in the canal, and divers were in the water Thursday to assess the situation.
There is also twice a day water quality monitoring at multiple locations: upstream and downstream of the canal dam, downstream of the canal turbidity curtain and downstream of the straw bales and soft boom.
"CSX is working closely with the city of Richmond and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality," according to the CSX statement. "The safety of all those on site is our top priority as we work to completely restore the area."
Jamie Brunkow, senior advocacy manager with the James River Association and the group’s James Riverkeeper, said the raw coal that polluted the water will not have a major impact beyond the direct area, because it will not dissolve. However, it may cause the water to turn darker and make it difficult for aquatic animals to breathe.
"The coal spill is certainly a concern in the direct vicinity," Brunkow said. "However, I would not expect it to have impacts downstream."
Brunkow said river quality has a large impact on wildlife and daily activities, and there must be continued work to combat pollution. On Thursday, the state health department advised people in the Richmond region to stay out of the river after 300,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled from a busted pipe in Goochland.
"For us to have a healthy and balanced wildlife ecology we need to have clean water, and so limiting pollution is fundamental to that," Brunkow said. "Over the long term we've seen tremendous improvements in the amounts of pollution being reduced to the James ... but we still have work to do."
