Trash truck fire closed off I-95 ramp for part of Wednesday afternoon
Trash truck fire closed off I-95 ramp for part of Wednesday afternoon

A vehicle fire on I-95 northbound in Henrico County closed off the exit 82 off-ramp leading to US-301 for part of Wednesday afternoon.

The fire source came from one of the rear wheels of a County Waste truck and extended into the interior trash compartment, said Henrico County Fire Department assistant chief Eugene “Cricket” Gerald.

He said the fire was caused by a running gear on the back of the truck. No one was injured from the fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire by cutting a hole on top of the trash container allowing a hose line to access the interior.

Henrico County Fire Department received a call about the fire at 1:16 p.m, Gerald said, which was contained approximately 30 minutes after arriving on the scene.

The truck is owned by GFL Environmental, a private waste management company. A person affiliated with GFL declined to comment at the scene.

The truck is will transferred to a nearby waste facility owned by GFL for unloading and final extinguishment.

