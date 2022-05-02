Trial date of Oct. 11 set for Henrico police officer charged with manslaughter in shooting of motorist

A judge on Monday set a trial date of Oct. 11 for Henrico County police officer Timothy Grant Million III, who faces a voluntary manslaughter charge in the shooting death of a Tidewater man following a car crash last year on Interstate 64.

Million is accused of killing Tony E. Singleton, 53, who was mortally wounded after an encounter with the officer that hasn't been explained. Singleton and a passenger were driving along I-64 east of Interstate 295 in eastern Henrico, when the car crashed about 6:30 p.m. and flipped several times, police said. Million responded to the wreck.

After gathering evidence from the criminal investigation, Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor's office requested a grand jury to hear the evidence, and panel of seven citizens returned an indictment against Million Feb. 3.

The jury heard witness testimony, watched body camera footage and heard more details from the Nov. 6 encounter, including testimony from one witness that indicated Singleton had a bladed weapon on his person at the time of the crash, Taylor said previously.

Taylor also indicated that grand jurors were presented information from the Office of Virginia's Chief Medical Examiner, which determined that Singleton was injured in the crash, but not fatally so. The gunshots he sustained were a contributing factor to his fatal injuries.

During a status hearing on the case Monday, retired 15th Judicial Circuit Judge Joseph J. Ellis, who will preside over the matter after Henrico's circuit judges recused themselves, set a trial date with a jury for Oct. 11-14. The date was set after Shannon and defense attorney Peter Baruch agreed to the dates.

In another matter, the judge agreed to unseal a portion of the grand jury's transcript that had been sealed and provide it to the defense as part of the discovery process. Part of the transcript had already been provided to the defense.

On a motion from the prosecution, the judge closed a portion of Monday's hearing to hear arguments from the prosecution and defense on the merits of unsealing the portion of the grand jury's transcript in question. It was not disclosed what it contained.

Lastly, the judge scheduled a hearing for May 24 to hear various evidentiary motions in the case.

Million remains on paid leave pending the outcome of the criminal charge against him.