Truck crashes into Henrico house after driver has medical emergency

A truck crashed into a Henrico County home Monday after the driver had a medical emergency, police said.
The Nissan Frontier was traveling east on Brookmont Drive at about 4:45 p.m. The vehicle crashed into a single-family house in the 2200 block of Cox Road.
No one was home at the time, police said. The driver was treated for minor injuries.
The crash is under investigation.
From the Archives: Sears, Roebuck and Company
08-04-1933 (cutline): Sears, Roebuck and Company reopens for business at 8 o'clock this morning in the building pictured above. It is located on the north side of Broad Street, between Third and Fourth Streets.
Staff photo
05-03-1981 (cutline): Sears Broad St. store.
Staff photo
05-03-1981 (cutline): Sellers have put a $3 million asking price on the Broad Street property.
Staff photo
05-18-1956 (cutline): Former Coca-Cola building leased to Sears Roebuck.
Staff photo
04-24-1981 (cutline): Sales at Sears Roebuck & Co. store on Broad Street have dropped in past years. Building was constructed between 1946 and 1949 and is owned by Equitable Life Assurance Society of the U.S.
Amir Pishdad
10-22-1971: Sears
Bill Lane
In November 1965, Charles Baker, the toy division manager for the Sears, Roebuck and Co. store on West Broad Street in Richmond, set up a miniature racing set. Baker expected such products to be popular toys during the holiday season.
Staff photo
04-10-1967 (cutline): Employees gather in the shoe department at Sears, Roebuck & Co. just before the store opened today for a World Day of Prayer service, conducted by the Rev. A. Purnell Bailey. The special annual observance is sponsored by the United Church of Women.
Staff photo
In November 1972, the Sears store in Cloverleaf Mall featured new coat and dress styles as well as furs. The Chesterfield County mall opened in August of that year; it closed in 2008, and the building was demolished in 2011.
Staff photo
12-07-1990 (cutline): November sales were down nationally for Sears, Roebuck and Co., but the Regency Square store in western Henrico County bucked the trend.
Staff photo
06-26-1989 (cutline): This Sears, Roebuck and Co. office center at Regency Square is designed to appeal to small businesses, individuals who work out of their homes and those people who own or want to own a computer as a personal convenience.
Staff photo
Sears, one of the anchor stores in Virginia Center Commons. March 22, 2017
P. KEVIN MORLEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
A group of men sit on N. Allen Ave. near W. Broad St. beside the long-closed Sears store onTuesday, August 15, 2017. The covering above them is filled with discarded cans and bottles.
BOB BROWN
This is an entrance to the former Sear's store at Regency Square Monday, July 1, 2019.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
The former Sear's store at Regency Square photographed on Monday, July 1, 2019.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
The former Sear's store at Regency Square photographed on Monday, July 1, 2019.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Sears at Virginia Center Commons photographed on Monday, July 1, 2019.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
10-06-1985 (cutline): City Point Road bungalow is thought to be from Sears.
Don Pennell
10-06-1985: House ordered from Sears--rounded front door.
Don Pennell
09-24-1985: Arched wall in Sears home in Hopewell.
Don Pennell
Page from 1908 Sears catalog which offered a "modern home" for $650.
File Photo
04-19-1987: Historian discovered 80 Sears homes in Arlington County.
Masaaki Okada
07-31-1986 (cutline): Hopewell houses ordered from Sears include English cottage with chimney detail and round-top door.
File photo
The house at 102 Prince George Avenue, home of Charles and Janet Dane, one of the many Sears houses in Hopewell. Tuesday, July 8, 2014.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
The Sears home of Robin Andrews in Hopewell.
Daniel Sangjib Min
The Sears home of Jayn and Wayne Roark in Hopewell was built in 1928 with a garage. Jayn Roark is shown at the living room with original fire place in Hopewell on Monday, May 12, 2014.
Daniel Sangjib Min
The Sears home of Jayn and Wayne Roark in Hopewell was built in 1928 with a garage. This photo shows the original fire place.
Daniel Sangjib Min
The Sears home of Jayn and Wayne Roark in Hopewell was built in 1928 with a garage. Jayn Roark said that most of Sears homes have attached iron board on the wall.
Daniel Sangjib Min
The Sears home of Jayn and Wayne Roark in Hopewell was built in 1928 with a garage.
Daniel Sangjib Min
The Sears home of Jayn and Wayne Roark in Hopewell was built in 1928 with a garage.
Daniel Sangjib Min