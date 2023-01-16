 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Truck crashes into Henrico house after driver has medical emergency

Sean McGoey covered a wide range of stories in his first year at the Times-Dispatch. In this A1 Extra, he shares some of the more memorable ones. A1 Extra is presented by Westminster Canterbury.

A truck crashed into a Henrico County home Monday after the driver had a medical emergency, police said.

The Nissan Frontier was traveling east on Brookmont Drive at about 4:45 p.m. The vehicle crashed into a single-family house in the 2200 block of Cox Road.

No one was home at the time, police said. The driver was treated for minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation. 

