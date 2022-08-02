 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Truck driver in Chesterfield crash dies

The driver in a Chesterfield truck crash has died,  Virginia State Police said.

The 2017 Peterbuilt tanker truck was traveling northbound on Route 288 when it ran off the left side of the road about a half-mile north of Courthouse Road, police said. The truck struck a ditch and overturned.

Driver Michael O. Williams, 69, of North Chesterfield, was taken to Chippenham Hospital, where he died, police said. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

