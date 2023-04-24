Two quick-acting Transportation Security Administration officers intervened to help save the life of a pilot who collapsed at Richmond International Airport earlier in April.

Officers Trenard Collier and Nigel Allen noticed a pilot suddenly collapse in the airport's atrium on April 11.

"Trenard saw the pilot on the other side of the atrium and told me, 'I think that guy is about to pass out,'" Allen said. "I looked over just as the pilot fell to the floor."

According to a statement issued by the TSA on Monday, the pilot staggered briefly near a railing before falling and losing consciousness. That's when Allen jumped into action, running to the pilot's side and performing first aid.

Police and firefighters arrived to perform CPR, but despite their efforts to resuscitate the pilot, the pilot's heart stopped, requiring "extended medical intervention," according to the TSA.

Allen raced down the hall to grab an automated external defibrillator, which emergency responders were able to use to restart the pilot's heart and help revive him.

Once the pilot was revived, Allen screened the pilot's luggage just in case the pilot was a Federal Flight Deck Officer, a special designation for pilots authorized to carry firearms and defend planes against potential terrorist activity.

TSA Federal Security Director Robin "Chuck" Burke commended Allen — a four-year TSA officer at RIC and a Virginia Commonwealth University senior pursuing a degree in information systems — for his decisive action, noting that his quick response "clearly contributed" to saving the pilot's life.

"Officer Allen's actions displayed conspicuous initiative, capability, and above and beyond service to the community he serves," Burke said in a statement. "I'm proud to work side by side with the workforce at Richmond who display caring and professionalism, such as Officer Allen, on a daily basis."

The pilot, who has not been identified, is recovering, and his family has expressed their appreciation for Allen's help.