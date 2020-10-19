Tucker science teacher Jane Selden recognized for her 45 years of teaching in Henrico

The outside of her home is as colorful as Selden, with rabbit and frog gnomes, pumpkins and gourds on the front steps leading up to a yellow front door with rainbows in its top windows.

Superintendent Amy Cashwell recalled how Selden was one of the first teachers she met when she came to the school system almost three years ago.

“Her energy was contagious then and when I found out how many years she had [been teaching] in the county, I was just blown away to know that energy she was bringing to the classroom every day certainly has not waned,” Cashwell said.

Along with a certificate and pin, Selden received a Tucker High varsity jacket, complete with a number 45 patch on the left upper arm sleeve.

Selden has coached Tucker varsity sports for years, first as a long-time head coach of Tucker’s boys varsity cross country team, before recently transitioning into coaching boys varsity tennis.

Having started the school year virtually, Selden said she misses “the one-on-one facetime and the hugs. We always hug goodbye.”

However, even though she is not physically with her students, Selden said she has already learned so much about her students through her computer screen.