Tucker science teacher Jane Selden recognized for her 45 years of teaching in Henrico

After being rejected from medical school, Jane Selden found herself waiting tables in Virginia Beach when a roommate at the time told her to apply to be a substitute teacher.
Little did Selden know, her lifelong career as a teacher had just begun.
Surprised at her home Monday afternoon, Selden, a science teacher at J.R. Tucker High School in Henrico, received recognition for her 45th year teaching with the county. She previously taught at Douglas Southall Freeman High and Fairfield Middle schools.
Selden, wearing bright blue eyeliner, said there were tears in her eyes underneath her homemade tiger stripe mask.
“I’m there for the kids, everybody knows that. Tucker is a very special place to me and it always will be,” Selden said, who has taught generations of Tucker families.
Having taught biology for the majority of her career, Selden switched gears last year and began teaching anatomy and physiology and ecology courses.
County Manager John Vithoulkas, a former student of Selden’s, said “you’ll never forget Ms. Selden’s class.”
“She’s one of those teachers who leaves a lasting imprint,” Vithoulkas, a 1985 Tucker graduate, said at Selden’s home. His wife and two brothers were also taught by Selden.
The outside of her home is as colorful as Selden, with rabbit and frog gnomes, pumpkins and gourds on the front steps leading up to a yellow front door with rainbows in its top windows.
Superintendent Amy Cashwell recalled how Selden was one of the first teachers she met when she came to the school system almost three years ago.
“Her energy was contagious then and when I found out how many years she had [been teaching] in the county, I was just blown away to know that energy she was bringing to the classroom every day certainly has not waned,” Cashwell said.
Along with a certificate and pin, Selden received a Tucker High varsity jacket, complete with a number 45 patch on the left upper arm sleeve.
Selden has coached Tucker varsity sports for years, first as a long-time head coach of Tucker’s boys varsity cross country team, before recently transitioning into coaching boys varsity tennis.
Having started the school year virtually, Selden said she misses “the one-on-one facetime and the hugs. We always hug goodbye.”
However, even though she is not physically with her students, Selden said she has already learned so much about her students through her computer screen.
“I probably know more about the students’ backgrounds already than I would have known in the classroom because when they come on I can hear the interactions of who is in the room with them when they are trying to learn. I think you have a better understanding of the home situation,” Selden said.
Henrico’s School Board is slated to vote Thursday on when students should return to in-person learning.
Cari Tretina, chief of staff for Vithoulkas, not only had Selden for biology, but she was also in her homeroom all four years of high school.
A 2009 Tucker graduate, Tretina said Selden was more than a teacher. She was a mentor.
“She was always encouraging you to be more than just a student,” Tretina said.
Hearing stories from generations of former students about their time in Selden’s classroom, Cashwell said, “you know that’s something pretty special we have in Henrico, and we are so thrilled to have her with us.”