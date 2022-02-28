Tuesday marks the official start of mask-optional days for Virginia students. Here's how Richmond-area districts are preparing.

Legislation barring school divisions from in-school mask mandates goes into effect Tuesday. The bill grants parents the the ability to send their children to school with or without masks.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed the bill on Feb. 16, but gave school divisions until March 1 to transition to the new policy, though some schools have already implemented the change.

Debates on whether or not to change the mask policy in Chesterfield started as early as Gov. Youngkin's second executive order, mandating schools eliminate their mask mandates and give parents the authority to decide whether their child should wear masks. Chesterfield approved its parental choice approach in late January.

Henrico County Public Schools adjusted its student mask practices Feb. 17. A school spokesperson said they've had no issues in transitioning their mask policy thus far.

Although mask use varies from school to school, an HCPS spokesperson said that students are treating each other respectfully as they go about day-to-day learning. HCPS continues to require visitors and guests to wear face masks indoors at schools and offices.

“Henrico County Public Schools remains focused on the health of our 49,000 students and 10,000 employees,” HCPS Superintendent Amy Cashwell said in a statement. “Fortunately, our community has reached a milestone where rising vaccination rates and declining numbers of new COVID cases sync with new CDC recommendations and state laws regarding mask use in schools. While we know the pandemic is not over, we are encouraged to be moving forward together safely.

“Our goal has always been to maintain safe and respectful classrooms where all students are engaged in their learning without conflict over face masks.”

Hanover had already made masks optional for students, but sent out a message Sunday stating that employees and visitors are also no longer required to wear a mask in school buildings. Also, masks are no longer required on buses or in school vehicles, in accordance with the latest recommendations from the CDC.

Richmond Public Schools sent out a message to the community regarding their mask policy stating:

“All adults – staff, partners, and visitors – must still abide by our mask mandate. A parent/caregiver must formally request that their student not wear a mask."

To do so, parents must send an email to COVIDrps@rvaschools.net and indicate the student’s name and school. If a parent or caregiver does not submit a request to the above email, students must continue to wear a mask.