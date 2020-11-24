Turkeys with lice, hogs, a sheep, a cow named Buttercup — 2020 has been interesting for Richmond Animal Control officers

"They're actually kind of normal — my normal," he said.

Besides the turkeys and the sheep, which the shelter's staff named Baba Blondesheep, Leinberger's officers have herded a cow named Buttercup, a trio of miniature horses, and two hogs in the last year and a half.

Smaller critters can stay at the shelter until they are reclaimed or adopted, but larger quadrupeds get a stall at the Richmond Police Department Mounted Unit's horse barn off Brook Road.

"We're always waiting to see what the next thing will be," said Sgt. Anthony Paciello, head of the unit.

Paciello said the animals housed in the unit's barn recently have been similar enough to horses that they haven't required many resources beyond what they already have.

"We know our limits and what we can handle," Paciello said, adding that the unit would call a veterinarian if any of the animals required medical attention.

Some of the animals have been well-cared-for, and most are comfortable around humans, suggesting that they were someone's pet, he said. Baba Blondesheep, the sheep that Paciello said "talked a lot," bonded with him quickly.