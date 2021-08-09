Two children are killed, and a third is critically injured, in Chesterfield house fire

Two children were killed and another was critically injured in an early morning house fire on Flynn Road near Chippenham Parkway in Chesterfield County. A woman who was also part of the family was in critical condition, county fire officials said.
The victims' ages and genders were not immediately released. One child was found dead inside the home and the other died after being taken to a local hospital, Chesterfield Fire & EMS spokesman Lt. Kenny Miller said.
Five people lived at the home in the 1600 block of Flynn Road, just east of the Chippenham Parkway near the city line and across the street from Archangel Michael and St. Anthony Church. Fire crews used the church parking lot as a staging area.
The woman severely injured was listed in critical condition after being taken to a local hospital. A third child was listed in critical condition and a man was in stable condition, Mitchell said.
Chesterfield fire crews were dispatched at 3:56 a.m., and when they arrived seven minutes later they encountered heavy fire. Flames were shooting through the second-floor windows, Mitchell said.
"They went into rescue mode after there were confirmations that people were trapped inside," Mitchell said. "There were some rescues made."
Four members of the family were transported to local hospitals, he said.
"It's a blended family," Mitchell said. "We're still working on gathering ages."
The house, an older-style A-frame wood dwelling, is a total loss, Mitchell said.
The cause of the fire has not been determined. Fire investigators were expected to spend the day at the site, inspecting the interior and gathering evidence, Mitchell said.
The blaze is the second multiple fatality residential fire in Chesterfield this year.
On April 16, six members of a blended family, including four children, were killed in a fire in the 9900 block of Glass Road. The fire was caused by one of the adult victims smoking in bed.
The fire originated in the bed of 70-year-old Linda Carlton, the matriarch of the family that lived at her home, fire officials said.
Also killed were Corrine Wright, 30; Aubrey Wright, 12; Aniyah Seaborne, 8; Juliane Seaborne, 5; and Ariabella Seaborne, 2. All died of smoke inhalation.
The April 16 fire matches the most deadly blaze in county history. Six children died in a May 1964 fire at a family’s home in then-rural Midlothian, a blaze that officials at the time believed was started by a portable electric heater.
In January 2016, a fire sparked by a discarded cigarette killed five members of a family at a home at 3401 Wicklow Lane in Chesterfield’s Bexley subdivision.
With Monday's blaze, eight people have died in structure fires so far this year in Chesterfield, Mitchell said.
The county recorded only one fire fatality in 2020, none in 2019 and three in 2018, according to Mitchell.
