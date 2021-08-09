Two children are killed, and a third is critically injured, in Chesterfield house fire

Two children were killed and another was critically injured in an early morning house fire on Flynn Road near Chippenham Parkway in Chesterfield County. A woman who was also part of the family was in critical condition, county fire officials said.

The victims' ages and genders were not immediately released. One child was found dead inside the home and the other died after being taken to a local hospital, Chesterfield Fire & EMS spokesman Lt. Kenny Miller said.

Five people lived at the home in the 1600 block of Flynn Road, just east of the Chippenham Parkway near the city line and across the street from Archangel Michael and St. Anthony Church. Fire crews used the church parking lot as a staging area.

The woman severely injured was listed in critical condition after being taken to a local hospital. A third child was listed in critical condition and a man was in stable condition, Mitchell said.

Chesterfield fire crews were dispatched at 3:56 a.m., and when they arrived seven minutes later they encountered heavy fire. Flames were shooting through the second-floor windows, Mitchell said.

"They went into rescue mode after there were confirmations that people were trapped inside," Mitchell said. "There were some rescues made."