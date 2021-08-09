Two children killed, a third critically injured, in Chesterfield house fire

Two children were killed and another was critically injured in an early morning house fire on Flynn Road in Chesterfield County. A woman who was also part of the blended family is in critical condition, county fire officials said.

The victims' ages and genders were not immediately released. One child was found dead inside the home and the other died after being taken to a local hospital, said Lt. Kenny Mitchell, a spokesperson for Chesterfield Fire & EMS.

Five people lived at the home in the 1600 block of Flynn Road, just east of the Chippenham Parkway near the city line.

The woman severely injured was listed in critical condition after being taken to a local hospital. A third child was listed in critical condition and a man was in stable condition, Mitchell said.

Chesterfield fire crews were dispatched at 3:56 a.m., and when they arrived at 4:03 they encountered heavy fire, Mitchell said.

"They went into rescue mode after there were confirmations that people were trapped inside," Mitchell said. "There were some rescues made."

Four members of the family were transported to local hospitals, he said.

"It's a blended family," Mitchell said. "We're still working on gathering ages."