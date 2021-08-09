Two children killed, a third critically injured, in Chesterfield house fire

Two children were killed and another was critically injured in an early morning house fire on Flynn Road in Chesterfield County. A woman who was also part of the blended family is in critical condition, county fire officials said.
The victims' ages and genders were not immediately released. One child was found dead inside the home and the other died after being taken to a local hospital, said Lt. Kenny Mitchell, a spokesperson for Chesterfield Fire & EMS.
Five people lived at the home in the 1600 block of Flynn Road, just east of the Chippenham Parkway near the city line.
The woman severely injured was listed in critical condition after being taken to a local hospital. A third child was listed in critical condition and a man was in stable condition, Mitchell said.
Chesterfield fire crews were dispatched at 3:56 a.m., and when they arrived at 4:03 they encountered heavy fire, Mitchell said.
"They went into rescue mode after there were confirmations that people were trapped inside," Mitchell said. "There were some rescues made."
Four members of the family were transported to local hospitals, he said.
"It's a blended family," Mitchell said. "We're still working on gathering ages."
The house, an older-style wood-frame dwelling, is a total loss, Mitchell said. The cause of the fire has not been determined.
The blaze is the second multiple fatality residential fire in Chesterfield this year.
On April 16, six members of a blended family, including four children, were killed in a fire in the 9900 block of Glass Road. The fire was caused by one of the adult victims smoking in bed.
The fire originated in the bed of 70-year-old Linda Carlton, the matriarch of a blended family that lived at her home.
Also killed was Corrine Wright, 30; Aubrey Wright, 12; Aniyah Seaborne, 8; Juliane Seaborne, 5; and Ariabella Seaborne, 2. All died of smoke inhalation.
The April 16 fire matches the most deadly blaze in county history. Six children died in a May 1964 fire at a family’s home in then-rural Midlothian, a blaze that officials at the time believed was started by a portable electric heater.
In January 2016, a fire sparked by a discarded cigarette killed five members of a family at a home at 3401 Wicklow Lane in Chesterfield’s Bexley subdivision.
