Two dead, one wounded in shootings in two South Richmond neighborhoods

Richmond police are investigating separate shootings that left two dead and one injured in two South Side neighborhoods Friday and Sunday.

In the first shooting, officers responded about 12:30 a.m. Friday to the first block of East Blake Lane for a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a male victim in his 20s - identified Monday as Jeremiah Darden Jr. - lying in the roadway. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, and later died, police said.

The shooting occurred near the busy intersection of Hull Street and East Broad Rock Road, and police urged anyone traveling in the area at the time who observed something suspicious to call Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570.

In the second shooting, police were called about 7:30 p.m. Sunday to the 1300 block of Drewry Street in Hillside Court. Responding officers found two males suffering with gunshot wounds; both were taken to a local hospital.

One victim sustained a non-life-threatening in injury; the other, a juvenile in his late teens, died at the hospital. Police did not release his name.

Investigators said a third male was injured near the scene when the vehicle he was driving crashed. He also was taken to a local hospital with an injury that was not considered life-threatening.