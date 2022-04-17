 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two die in Mountain Road accident on Friday

Hanover County authorities said Sunday that two died in a wreck on Mountain Road. The SUV they were towing with a pickup truck apparently became unstable, forcing the pickup off the highway and hurling it head-on into a tree.

The sheriff’s office, in announcing the findings of a preliminary investigation, said the accident near the intersection of Mountain and Rosmarin roads occurred about 7:20 p.m. Friday.

A written statement identified the dead as Chauncey Eugene Walker Jr., 25, of Richmond, and Robert William Bailey, 52, of Culpeper. They died at the scene.

A 2002 Chevy Trailblazer was being hauled with a drawbar attachment by a 2003 Dodge pickup in which Walker and Bailey were riding.

When the Trailblazer became unsteady, both vehicles veered off the road, the sheriff’s office said. The pickup slammed into a tree, and the Trailblazer broke free of the hitch and also collided with a tree.

