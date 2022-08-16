Two different COVID public health messages have emerged in Richmond

Earlier this month, a public health official for the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts advised that residents continue wearing masks indoors, given the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still considers the two counties areas of high COVID-19 transmission.

It's a frequently uttered message from public health officials across the country, but it doesn't match the new guidelines delivered by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Earlier this summer the governor announced the state health department would no longer recommend masks in schools, day cares and summer camps.

When it comes to mask wearing, two different public messages have arisen: one originating from the CDC that has been repeated by the local health district. And another backed by the governor and the Virginia Department of Health.

This fissure comes as confidence in public health has been shaken, when schools are about to reopen and when parents will need to decide whether to send their children to school wearing masks.

And the lack of a single public health message extends to childhood vaccines, which have gained less public health approval than the adult versions.

Earlier this month, Dr. Melissa Viray, a deputy health director for the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, encouraged a Facebook Live audience to continue following CDC guidance, including wearing a mask indoors, staying up to date with vaccinations, isolating when necessary, increasing ventilation indoors and gathering outdoors when possible.

But weeks earlier, the governor's office had announced a new policy for masking: the state health department no longer routinely recommends children, teachers and staff in K-12 schools, day cares and camps wear masks. The state health department does recommend masks if a person is returning after a COVID-19 infection or is exposed to an infected person.

Asked about the differing policies, Cat Long, a spokesperson for the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, said the district encourages residents to pay attention to the CDC's community levels and follow the corresponding guidance.

"In terms of school settings, RHHD recommend schools, preschool and day care settings review state and federal guidance, consider the COVID-19 community level for their area and implement as many mitigation and prevention measures as practicable for staff, students, and parents," Long said.

The governor isn't worried that creating a state policy that conflicts with the CDC's will create confusion or distrust in the community, a spokesperson for his office said.

"We continue to improve clarity in public health message and responding directly to the needs of our citizens," said Macaulay Porter, a spokesperson for the governor.

Public schools will reopen later this month, and local school districts are continuing to take diverging paths on masks, even though a law passed this year forbids school districts from requiring them.

Henrico, Chesterfield and Hanover county schools made mask wearing optional. But Richmond Public Schools has directed its students and teachers to continue wearing masks. Families can opt out by providing a note.

This week RPS said it would continue asking students and teachers to wear masks when the 2022-23 school year begins Aug. 29.

Jonathan Young, a Richmond School Board member, introduced a motion to make mask wearing optional, calling Richmond's policy "the most restrictive mask requirement in Virginia." But the motion failed.

While masks are an effective way of preventing transmission, experts are less confident in the effectiveness of mask mandates. A child might transmit the virus by pulling down a mask to speak, taking it off at lunch or while going unmasked in public after school.

"Masks are most effective if everyone uses them all the time, or people use them most of the time," said Lisa M. Lee, a professor of public health at Virginia Tech.

At its essence, Lee said, public health is a local enterprise. In the Richmond area, COVID transmission is high, and the CDC recommends wearing masks indoors. But in Montgomery County, where Virginia Tech is located, transmission is low, and the public health guidance is different.

"It's really important, and it's going to be in the next year, for officials in very local situations to know what's going on in their community," Lee said.

It's unclear how much effect public health messaging will have on the community in 2022, at a time when COVID hospitalizations and deaths remain low. It appears that in greater Richmond, most people aren't wearing masks in public settings.

Lee said residents need to remember they have a responsibility not just for themselves but for the people around them. Healthy people are still capable of transmitting the virus to older friends and family. Though deaths remain low, there were at least 125 in Virginia in the past month, according to the state health department.

In Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield and Hanover, COVID transmission has been high most of the summer. On Wednesday there were 786 people in the state hospitalized for COVID, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. Hospitalizations have mostly increased since the beginning of May.

Lee added that the more people allow the virus to transmit, the more opportunity it has to mutate into new strains that are potentially more dangerous.

"We're giving this virus a chance to mutate," she said.

When Youngkin announced a new state policy for masking in schools, he also announced a relaxed policy that no longer recommends unvaccinated people quarantine after an exposure to an infected person.

Last week the CDC adjusted its advice, mirroring it to Virginia's policy. Porter, the governor's spokesperson, said Virginia has been a leader on updating COVID guidelines by establishing guidelines that cater to the needs of Virginians.

"While the CDC has followed Virginia's lead in revisiting their restrictions on individual freedom, our administration and VDH has actively communicated ongoing changes to ensure all COVID guideline details are clear and accessible for Virginians," Porter said.

The lack of a single, unified public health message extends to vaccines for babies and toddlers, which became available this summer.

The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts recommend everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated against COVID and everyone 5 years and older to get boosted.

But Youngkin, who has often encouraged adults to get vaccinated, gave a less ringing endorsement for baby vaccines. Last month, he said he encourages families to consider the baby vaccine, "but I want people to make their own decision. And they should talk to their own pediatrician for their children and their own doctor for themselves and make their own decision."

It's unclear if Virginia Department of Health leadership endorse the vaccine for babies and toddlers. Asked if Dr. Colin Greene, the State Health Commissioner, also recommends it, a spokesperson for the governor's office did not respond.