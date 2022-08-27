Two drivers killed in chain-reaction crash on I-64

Two drivers were killed in a chain-reaction crash early Saturday on Interstate 64 in Henrico County, according to Virginia State Police.

State Police are investigating reports that the drivers killed in the wreck might have been racing with two other vehicles at an excessive rate of speed.

Authorities said the crash happened at 12:59 a.m. Saturday on I-64 at the 196-mile marker.

A Jaguar heading west on I-64 struck a westbound Lexus. A westbound Honda Civic then struck the Jaguar.

The impact of that crash caused the Jaguar and Lexus to collide again. The Jaguar ran off the interstate and overturned into the woods.

The driver of the Jaguar, Rodney Fowler, 45, of Henrico died of his injuries at the scene.

The driver of the Honda, a 17-year-old male from New Kent County, also died of injuries at the scene. Police did not identify the name of the 17-year-old victim.

The driver and passenger in the Lexus were transported to VCU Medical Center to treat non-life threatening injuries.