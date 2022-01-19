 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two injured in flash fire at Ukrop's bakery on Westmoreland
Ukrop's Homestyle Foods

Ukrop's Homestyle Foods at 2020 Westmoreland Street in Henrico County.

A fire at Ukrop's Homestyle Foods injured two workers Tuesday evening, according to the Henrico County Division of Fire.

Around 6 p.m., firefighters responded to the 2020 block of Westmoreland Street, according to division spokesperson Henry Rosenbaum.

According to Rosenbaum, two workers were performing routine maintenance on a commercial oven when one of the employees smelled gas coming from one of the machines and opened the door.

A flash fire occurred, burning parts of the victims’ face and body, Rosenbaum said. The fire was not active when first responders arrived.

Officials say the victims’ were transported to a local hospital and their injuries were not life-threatening.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration personnel and Ukrop's President Scott Aronson confirmed there was an incident, but couldn’t provide any details.

