Two injured in flash fire at Ukrop's bakery on Westmoreland

A fire at Ukrop's Homestyle Foods injured two workers Tuesday evening, according to the Henrico County Division of Fire.

Around 6 p.m., firefighters responded to the 2020 block of Westmoreland Street, according to division spokesperson Henry Rosenbaum.

According to Rosenbaum, two workers were performing routine maintenance on a commercial oven when one of the employees smelled gas coming from one of the machines and opened the door.

A flash fire occurred, burning parts of the victims’ face and body, Rosenbaum said. The fire was not active when first responders arrived.

Officials say the victims’ were transported to a local hospital and their injuries were not life-threatening.