Two injured in Henrico shooting

Two gunshot victims were hospitalized after a shooting near the 300 block of Buffalo Road in Henrico last night.

Police responded to a call for a shooting around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Henrico County Police Department. An adult male with apparent gunshot wounds was located and transported to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

A second gunshot victim with non-life-threatening injuries transported themselves to VCU Medical Center shortly after. Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.