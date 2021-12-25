Two killed in crash in Hopewell early Christmas morning

Two people died in a crash in Hopewell early Saturday in which one car landed on top of the other.

Two sedans collided at the intersection of Colonial Corner Drive and Oaklawn Boulevard at about 12:20 a.m., according to Hopewell police. Fire and medical crews tried to extract the driver and passenger in the bottom vehicle, but both died at the scene. The driver and passengers of the vehicle that landed on top were evaluated and released at the scene, police said.

Virginia State Police are helping reconstruct the accident. The victims' identities won't be released by police until relatives have been notified.

As of Saturday, no charges had been filed and the crash investigation continued.