Two motorcyclists seriously hurt in separate crashes 7 minutes apart on Route 288 in Chesterfield

Two motorcyclists suffered severe injuries Saturday in separate wrecks seven minutes apart on southbound Route 288 near the Chester Road exit, state police said.

In the first crash, James Dean Pearce, 64, was riding a 2007 Harley-Davidson when he struck the rear of a Ford Escape at 11:11 a.m. as both vehicles headed southbound, state police said. The collision occurred near the ramp that leads from Route 288 to Chester Road.

Pearce was wearing a helmet and sustained severe but non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment.

Pearce was riding with a large group of motorcyclists who pulled off the highway after the crash.

The second crash occurred at 11:18 a.m. as Zack Hopkins, 53, of Petersburg, was preparing to enter southbound 288 from the Chester Road ramp. Riding a 2008 Victory Vision motorcycle, Hopkins came off the ramp onto Route 288 at a high rate of speed, lost control and overturned in the center median, state police said.

He suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to VCU Medical Center.

Police said both crashes remain under investigation.