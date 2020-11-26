Two siblings who teach for RPS are among 18 local educators to receive prestigious R.E.B. Awards

Carter-Minter will go to Casablanca, the largest city in Morocco, to work on a children's book. Carter will go to Singapore, Atlanta and Portland to visit botanical gardens.

“It’s kind of surreal,” Carter said at his doorstep, flanked by his mother and his nephew, Carter-Minter's son. “I was hopeful, I’m always trying to be hopeful, but I didn’t [think I was going to win].”

With his project, Carter hopes to build an outdoor classroom at Franklin Military where he can teach his students math. He was inspired by using his own garden to stay grounded during the pandemic.

“That’s been my passion. Over COVID, [gardening] is all I was doing,” he said.

Carter-Minter said she wants to teach students how to interpret idioms like “when pigs fly” or “it’s raining cats and dogs.” To do it, she wants to travel to Morocco and Spain to learn the origins of idioms.