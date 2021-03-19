Two Tri-Cities men charged with murder in fatal shooting at Chester gas station

Two Tri-Cities men have been arrested and charged with murder in last week's fatal shooting of a young Chesterfield County man, who was found mortally wounded inside a car at an Exxon gas station in Chester.

Chesterfield police on Friday said they arrested Cameron X. Harper, 18, of 4400 block of Brandchester Parkway in Prince George County, last Saturday and charged him with second-degree murder. Then on Thursday, police said they located Tyvontae Thorpe, 18, of the 2100 block of Anderson Street in Petersburg, and charged him with second-degree murder and felony use of a firearm.

Both are accused of killing Demai Montae Felder, 19, of the 9200 block of Lost Forest Drive, who was found shot inside a vehicle about 10:50 p.m. March 12 at the Exxon station at 9900 Chester Road. Felder was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The gas station is a short distance south of the state Route 288 interchange at Chester Road.

Chesterfield police Sgt. Rod Brown said victim and suspects had communicated with each other but were not friends.

On the evening of the slaying, "they did communicate to meet at the gas station," said Brown, who declined to elaborate on the nature of the meeting.