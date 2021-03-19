Two Tri-Cities men charged with murder in fatal shooting at Chester gas station

Two Tri-Cities men have been arrested and charged with murder in last week's fatal shooting of a young Chesterfield County man, who was found mortally wounded inside a car at an Exxon gas station in Chester.
Chesterfield police on Friday said they arrested Cameron X. Harper, 18, of 4400 block of Brandchester Parkway in Prince George County, last Saturday and charged him with second-degree murder. Then on Thursday, police said they located Tyvontae Thorpe, 18, of the 2100 block of Anderson Street in Petersburg, and charged him with second-degree murder and felony use of a firearm.
Both are accused of killing Demai Montae Felder, 19, of the 9200 block of Lost Forest Drive, who was found shot inside a vehicle about 10:50 p.m. March 12 at the Exxon station at 9900 Chester Road. Felder was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.
The gas station is a short distance south of the state Route 288 interchange at Chester Road.
Chesterfield police Sgt. Rod Brown said victim and suspects had communicated with each other but were not friends.
On the evening of the slaying, "they did communicate to meet at the gas station," said Brown, who declined to elaborate on the nature of the meeting.
Felder was shot from inside the vehicle he was driving, Brown said.
A firearm was found at the scene but it hasn't been determined whether it belonged to victim, Brown said. There is no indication that the victim fired a weapon "based on the investigation currently," Brown said.
The motive remains under investigation.
"We're still trying to figure out what went wrong, what was the turning point in this whole thing," Brown said. "Through the investigation so far, we haven't determined why."
Harper was being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond and Thorpe was being held at the Chesterfield Jail without bond. Police said the investigation is continuing and they urged anyone with information to contact them (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. Information can also be provided through the P3 app.
