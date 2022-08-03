U.S. senators rip Richmond-based UNOS for mismanagement of organ transplantation

WASHINGTON – The Richmond-based United Network for Organ Sharing, or UNOS, faced intense criticism Wednesday from U.S. senators and health experts who accused the nonprofit of failing in its duty to oversee the transplantation of kidneys, livers, lungs and other organs to dying patients across the country.

One doctor recounted receiving a kidney whose package was smeared with tire marks. A White House report concluded UNOS’ IT infrastructure is old, slow and cumbersome. One senator said UNOS is failing to discipline the struggling organizations it manages.

The shortcomings have led to patient deaths and increasing the cost for care, five lawmakers from both sides of the aisle said at a Senate Finance Committee hearing.

Health experts questioned whether UNOS should be awarded the next contract for overseeing organ transplantation in the United States. The contract will be awarded this year or next year.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Calif., has already made up her mind.

“You should lose this contract,” Warren said. “You should not be anywhere near organ transplants in this country. Patients and families deserve better than they’re getting right now from UNOS.”

Brian Shepard, CEO of UNOS, defended the functionality of the IT network, lamented the number of lost or unused organs and advocated for UNOS continuing in its role leading organ transplantation.

In 1984, Congress passed the National Organ Transplant Act and sought a nonprofit to oversee transplantation throughout the country. UNOS won the first contract in 1986 and has won it every time since. UNOS, located on North Fourth Street downtown, employs 450 people, according to its website.

It oversees the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network, which includes 252 transplant centers, such as Virginia Commonwealth University’s Hume-Lee Transplant Center, and 57 regional organ procurement organizations. But Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore, said it is struggling to do so.

UNOS administers 115 transplantations each day, but 17 people die each day waiting, Shepard said.

Last year, the White House’s United States Digital Services issued a report criticizing UNOS’ technological capabilities. Staffers must enter data by hand, leading to error. Instead of placing data in cloud computing, UNOS operates a data center on-premises, meaning it is responsible for all maintenance and upgrades.

DonorNet, the software that links UNOS with hospitals and procurement organizations, is outdated and slow to function, said Diane Brockmeier, CEO of Mid-America Transplant, a Midwestern procurement organization.

The report said UNOS deemed efforts to improve the systems too costly or difficult.

Shepard disagreed with the findings of the U.S. Digital Services review. UNOS’ computer systems function 99.9% of the time and are highly reliable, he said. The network has gone down only once for more than an hour. He agreed data entry should be automated.

One in four kidneys never makes it to the body of a dying patient, experts said Wednesday. Dr. Jayme Locke, the head of transplantation at the University of Alabama-Birmingham, said transportation problems are a reason why.

In 2017, she received a kidney whose box was compressed and marked with tire marks. She salvaged the kidney and managed to transplant it.

Earlier this year, she received four kidneys in one week, and all four were unusable. One was the result of a botched biopsy, one had an artery cut, and two were blue, meaning they hadn’t been flushed, a necessary step for transplantation. Locke discovered that if an organ arrives to the Atlanta airport after 10 p.m., it will sit in a cargo hold overnight.

Kidneys are the most transplanted organ in the United States, according to UNOS. Kidney failure disproportionately affects Black populations, meaning kidney shortages disproportionately affect Black residents, Locke said.

There are legitimate reasons why an organ cannot be transplanted, but Shepard said one in four is too many.

“Each one is a tragedy,” he added.

Most organs aren’t tracked during shipping. UNOS offers a tracking system, but some organ procurement organizations opted out, in favor of less expensive, higher quality trackers.

According to a Kaiser Health News investigation from 2020, UNOS is 15 times more likely to lose or damage an organ in transit than an airline is to damage luggage.

In the past three decades, UNOS and its affiliates have received more than 1,000 complaints, 249 patients have developed diseases because they received infected organs, and 70 of them died, Warren said.

“That’s a pretty terrible record,” she added.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services recently determined that a third of organ procurement organizations are failing to meet its standards. Despite the complaints and failing statuses, UNOS rarely disciplines organ procurement organizations. Only once has UNOS referred a procurement organization for decertification, Wyden said.

Shepard said UNOS’ job is to improve procurement organizations, not discipline them. That is the duty of CMS.

He added that UNOS has developed a new metric to determine a hospital’s acceptance rate of organs and the success of patients after transplant to determine which facilities are performing better than others.

Wyden accused UNOS of operating a “culture of secrecy.” The U.S. Digital Services report stated that UNOS had threatened to walk away and continue operating without a federal contract if it were to lose its special status. Warren said UNOS has demanded tens of millions of dollars to sell its technology system back to the government if it were to lose its contract – even though Wyden said UNOS receives most of its revenue through tax dollars.

Shepard responded that UNOS won’t do anything to harm its patients. It would never turn off the system and walk away. Shepard announced recently he plans to resign from UNOS. A spokesman said his resignation is unrelated to the accusations made against UNOS.

Because UNOS faces no competition, it has failed to maintain necessary standards, Warren said. Senators and health experts questioned whether UNOS should be awarded the next contract and whether future contracts should be broken up so that different organizations perform different functions.

The Patient Affairs Committee of the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network wrote to the Senate Finance Committee that UNOS has proved itself incapable of functioning as the manager of the transplantation network.

Shepard said UNOS is willing to work with Congress on legislation that would improve the organization. And he advocated for UNOS maintaining its administrative role.

UNOS has a “unique understanding” of how organ transplantation works and a long record of promoting equitable transplantation, he said.