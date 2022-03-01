Ukrainian daughter watches war come to her mother's doorstep again

A child of World War II, her mother carries a searing childhood memory: lying in a Ukrainian wheat field with her mom, hiding from German Nazis.

Now almost eight decades later, Olga Perfilieva says her mother, Maria, is doing it all over again. Fearing for her life, Maria Perfilieva was forced to flee her home in Kyiv with a nephew and his family as the Russian invasion descended on Ukraine’s capital.

“I am living in some kind of a nightmare right now,” Olga Perfilieva said in a phone call from Boston when we spoke Monday evening.

Her 81-year-old mother is safe for the moment — taking cover with extended family in the western part of Ukraine — though food, medicine and money are in short supply. Perfilieva also has relatives sheltering in eastern cities under attack. She keeps up with all of them through frequent calls and messages and, otherwise, frets and worries.

Olga Perfilieva — who grew up in Ukraine and came to the United States in 1994 — once lived in Richmond. We met at a Starbucks in the Fan in 2015. Her parents were visiting and she introduced me to her father, Vyacheslav, then 77, who was once head of the department of passenger transportation in Ukraine’s ministry of public transportation. He was tasked with coordinating the evacuation of villages close to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which had been the site of a catastrophic accident that released massive amounts of radioactive material 29 years earlier.

When the three of us sat down, he made certain I knew talking to me was the idea of his (very proud) daughter, who was interpreting his Russian for me. He was happy to chat, but wasn’t actively seeking publicity on vacation. Later, fully engaged in the conversation, he took my notebook to draw diagrams so I could understand the geographical logistics of the operation — I wound up writing a column.

We talked about Russia’s annexation of Crimea a year before — a part of Ukraine they were claiming for historical reasons — its move to take more of the eastern part of the country, and the uneasy ceasefire that existed at the time.

“Russia’s been trying to grab more and more [land],” he said, before making an analogy an American could understand. “What if the British come back and say, ‘This is our land,’ or what if Russia comes and says, ‘We’re going to take Alaska back.’ Will you be fighting to get your land back?”

Olga Perfilieva works as a product design manager for a software company and moved to Boston in 2017; we maintain contact on social media. Last spring I followed as her father died from complications of COVID-19. She said he and her mother contracted the virus before vaccines were available to them.

“They were really careful for over a year,” Perfilieva said of her parents. “They didn’t see a single relative. They didn’t hang out with neighbors.”

It was a hardship, considering the closeness of the community.

“The culture we have, we are really warm with our neighbors and treat them as family,” she said. “People come over for breakfast and dinner and the doors are basically always open — sometimes literally. We just rely on each other a lot.”

Perfilieva returned to Ukraine for her father’s funeral and arranged to have her mother come to the United States last fall to visit Boston, of course, but also Richmond, where they have cousins.

As rumblings of a possible invasion grew stronger, Perfilieva encouraged her mother to leave Ukraine. But she remained unconvinced anything would happen and, beyond that, she didn’t want to leave her home behind at her age.

At first, she even resisted the idea of packing a bag of essentials — medications, warm clothes — and putting it next to the door, as her daughter strongly suggested in case she was forced to leave in a hurry.

Finally, she did pack such a bag, and it came in handy when the invasion began. After breaking through the traffic jams of people fleeing the city, the nephew picked up Perfilieva’s mother and took her to his family home on the outskirts of Kyiv.

“A big sigh of relief,” Perfilieva said. But it was short-lived.

It became clear they weren’t safe even in a free-standing home — so they retreated to the basement of a nearby cultural center serving as a makeshift bomb shelter.

The nephew thought they should head west, so they packed two cars and started driving. But along the way they received a text message warning of paratroopers ahead, so they returned to Kyiv. “Scary and stressful” is the way Perfilieva said her cousin described it. He said they would make another attempt the next day using a different path.

“I was just sitting here lighting candles and praying to every god I can imagine,” she said. “At 3:40 a.m., they messaged me and said they were on the road.”

They made it safely to the home of extended family, where they are staying. Her mother is safe for the moment, but she misses her home, Perfilieva said. Even though she is with others, she is feeling loneliness, having lost her husband less than a year ago. Her only other child, Perfilieva’s brother, died in 2013.

“They don’t know what they’re going to do next,” she said, though they are reluctant to join the mass of Ukrainians headed for the border. For one reason, the lines are long — people are spending days in their vehicles in bitter winter cold waiting to cross — and for another, they don’t want to become refugees in another country and start their lives from scratch.

“They’re just waiting,” she said.

Meantime, she has other family in Kharkiv, the city in northeast Ukraine where she was born, which has been particularly hard-hit by Russian attacks. Some are staying in their cellars, normally reserved for storing vegetables for the winter. Residents come up for respites above ground and then head back under at the sound of air-raid sirens. They keep the lights off at night and disable the geolocation services on their phones so Russians can’t monitor large gatherings of people.

One relative sent her a picture of an improvised stove fashioned from an old radiator and an old tin can — once used for herring in Soviet days and more recently a receptacle for nails — that has become a cooking pot. Another relative sent photos of the Molotov cocktails they made.

Some of Perfilieva’s other relatives live in Crimea, the region taken by Russia in 2014, which was subject to fighting and death years before the current invasion. They were forced to send their children to another part of the country and have had limited contact with them in the last eight years.

Perfilieva used the words “scary” and “awful” several times during our interview.

She learned Monday her best friend’s 61-year-old brother in Kyiv joined the Ukrainian Army.

Growing up in the 1970s and 1980s — when Ukraine was still part of the Soviet Union — Perfilieva said her upbringing was filled with stories of war from what her parents, grandparents and others of their generation experienced. Her maternal grandfather was a prisoner of war in a Nazi concentration camp and did not see his daughter — Perfilieva’s mother — until she was 7 years old; her paternal grandfather, a train engineer, was killed in a bombing at the outset of WWII.

“My mom, up until this day, would not leave a single crumb on her plate, or if a crumb falls on the table she will still eat it,” Perfilieva said. “I’m like, ‘Mom, why are you doing this? There’s plenty of food.’”

Her mother’s response was a reminder of her experience growing up: “Olga, we had nothing to eat, so you would eat every crumb, too.”

“All they want is a return to normal life,” Perfilieva said of her family and friends.

They want to go back to their jobs and want their children to return to school. They want go home — but they wonder what their homes will look like when they return and worry about having to rebuild their lives.

“I’ve been trying to stay in touch with everyone I know in Ukraine, every day,” Perfilieva emailed Tuesday morning. “I created a list of people in Ukraine to contact every day to give my support to each group of my family and friends. People are starting to run out of money and food. Yesterday, I figured out how to quickly send money to those in need, as long as they are safe to run outside to buy anything available food-wise.”

Prior to the invasion, she was preparing a box of goodies to ship to family in Ukraine, which is something she typically sends once or twice a year — jars of crunchy peanut butter, corn chips, whole grain pasta, vitamins and other things they can’t easily find.

“Now I’ve been looking at the half packed box,” she wrote, “unsure if I will ever be able to ship it there.”