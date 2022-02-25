Ukrainian family in Powhatan leans on faith, each other as they watch invasion from across the world

Mila Demchyk Savage's 11-year-old son Eli broke the news to their family Thursday.

He said he woke up to his alarm at 5 a.m. and heard the news after watching YouTube videos showing missiles firing into parts of Eastern Europe.

“I couldn't believe it,” Eli said. “I thought it was like a nightmare or something.”

Eli then woke up his father Troy, his mother and his 65-year old grandmother Polina, who’d come to visit the family in January from Ukraine with plans to leave in March or April, but, “it looks like she's stuck here for a while,” Mila said.

Mila, 41, is the mother of three children and lives in Powhatan. She immigrated to the United States after meeting her husband who was visiting Odessa, Ukraine studying the region. She said the two met and married in 2008.

They lived in Ukraine for another three years before coming to the U.S. The family often takes trips during the summer to Kyiv and her family’s summer home in the village outside Vinnytsia.

Their last trip was in 2018, Eli said. Little did they know, that trip to Ukraine could be one of their last. Mila said in the weeks leading up to Russia’s invasion, her husband was monitoring online forums hinting towards an attack planned by Russian President Vladimir Putin. After the initial shock from the news, she said she still doesn’t believe it makes sense.

Mila said, while translating her mother’s native Ukrainian, that when her mom left the country no one was expecting this. They were all just living their lives.

“My husband kept saying, ‘He's gonna attack, he's going to attack!’” Mila said. “And I'm like stop drilling my brain, I mean, it doesn't make sense to attack, even now, you know, like, it doesn't make sense.”

The conflict is affecting people like Mila, who’s been on on back-and-forth phone calls with her father, siblings and extended family, who are deciding where it's best to escape to avoid any conflicts. She said they’ve been hiding above and below ground as the sound of air sirens echo above them.

Mila’s mother checks the news on Facebook and social media nearly every second, scrolling through images of blown-out buildings, one of the hundred churches scattered all over the country and videos of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. She said it’s been overwhelming.

Her mother, who’s tough as nails, has been emotional talking with family over the phone and almost wishes she was in Ukraine now to help everyone even further.

“My mom is very stressed, like we haven't slept two nights in a row,” Mila said. “And not to mention I have a baby who wakes up all the time.”

Mila, her siblings and her mother endured several years of conflict in Ukraine. Her mother overcame a Soviet-era regime and she herself participated in a series of protests in the country in 2004, decrying a democratic election riddled with corruption known as the Orange Revolution.

Mila said she’s also balancing organizing fundraisers through the Americans in Ukraine Foundation, which she founded in 2014 during the Russian annexation of Crimea. She said she’s been helping local battalions receive funds for purchasing equipment.

“When I talked to the battalion today, he told me where they are and I know that's where I paraglide,” Mila said, remembering some of the activities she did when she was younger. “I mean, it just doesn't make sense. And then the when my brother calls and he talks about whether they should go to Vinnytsia or should they go to the Western Ukraine? What should they do, because they also have friends… it's just surreal.”

After the initial shock Thursday, Mila said her national pride in her country, and belief that they will overcome this conflict, hasn’t wavered.

“I think people need to understand, being a Russian neighbor means you need to be in a constant state of war,” Mila said, recalling a story reported in the Washington Post Friday, about a group of Ukrainian border guards defending Zmiinyi Island — also known as Snake Island — in the Black Sea.

The Washington Post reports that as Russian warships arrived in the Black Sea they ordered the Ukrainian guards to lay down their arms. The guards can be heard in an audio clip responding, “Go f--- yourself.” The Russians opened fire, eventually killing the 13 border guards.

Still, it’s the acts of resistance that keep Mila going. She’s working hard to keep in touch with over 50 relatives and friends still in Ukraine and believes her country will prevail, with help from the west like her neighbors in the metro Richmond Area.

“You can think that your neighbor's problem is not your problem, but eventually, I mean, the conflict in Ukraine is going to reach everyone,” Mila said.

Mila said she's trying to connect with other Ukrainian immigrants in the area for a mass prayer via Zoom on Sunday. She said when her family lived in Hampton Roads, there was a large network of support for people from the country and she’s hoping to build the same network of support in Richmond.

Ultimately she and her family believe Ukraine will not fall and she will one day relive the memories she had as child of paragliding in the hills of Kyiv, raising cows in the village of Mervyn, looking out over the Black sea and visit the country again with her son Eli, whose Ukrainian pride has grown even more.

“I've kind of been worrying less,” Eli said. “The first day was looking kind of bad for Ukraine, but [the] second day, it's looking pretty good. I keep telling myself that Ukraine is gonna win the war with that and not be stressed as much.”

Eli’s grandmother, or babusya in Ukrainian, believes that if the West won’t help, Ukrainians will find a way to and help themselves.