Unassuming chest holds historical treasure from rural Virginia

Despite federal protections, voting rights for Black Virginians were continuously under assault. In 1876, white conservatives who held power instituted a poll tax and passed laws to strip men convicted of petty offenses of their right to vote. These threats may have intensified Jones’ activism.

By 1878, he was influential enough to be named president of a Republican Club of Ten Voters. As part of this voting drive, Jones submitted a list of 10 Black friends and neighbors to support Republican candidates.

The trunk also contained Jones’ 1880 Readjuster Party ballot. A biracial coalition, the Readjusters sought to "adjust" downward the amount of public debt incurred in the decades before the Civil War, and they proposed more funding of public education in Virginia.

With strong support of Black voters, the Readjusters won all statewide offices in 1881 and controlled both chambers of the General Assembly. But their ascendancy was short-lived: By 1883, Democrats regained control of statewide politics and passed laws that restricted Black voting.

The chest yielded no further evidence of Jones’ activism – he may have chosen to stop, or been driven out of, political participation. In 1902, an all-white constitutional convention eliminated nearly all Black political participation in Virginia until after World War II.