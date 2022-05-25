"Uniquely dangerous:" Chesterfield man gets 30 years for coercing girls to perform sex acts online that he recorded

A Chesterfield County man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to 30 years in prison for a multiyear scheme in which he coerced and threatened at least seven underage girls to perform sex acts in front of their web cameras which the defendant recorded and saved. Joshua Brady assumed false identities associated with wealthy and influential families to facilitate many of his crimes.

Not satisfied with exploiting the girls sexually, Brady then induced some of his victims to send him money or add him as an authorized user of their credit or debit accounts . He extorted a total of $34,120 in cash and credit card purchases from a number of his victims.

“Brady’s penchant for manipulating vulnerable people and using false personas make him uniquely dangerous,” Assistant U.S Attorney Michael Moore and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Samuel Fishel wrote for the government in a sentencing memorandum.

Following a sentencing hearing in U.S. District Court in Richmond, Judge Henry E. Hudson sentenced Brady, 36, to 360 months in federal prison on his earlier guilty plea to production of child pornography. Brady’s punishment was within discretionary federal sentencing guidelines , which called for a prison term of between 360 months and life behind bars.

“This is an extremely aggravated case,” Hudson said from the bench.

In accordance with Brady’s Jan. 26 plea agreement, prosecutors dropped five other charges, including receiving child pornography, mail fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud an aggravated identification theft.

Prosecutors described Brady’s child pornography scheme as the culmination of nearly 16 years of criminal conduct that continually escalated in severity.

Between the ages of 19 and 24, Brady amassed convictions for obtaining money by false pretenses, passing worthless checks and filing a false police report. From there Brady engaged in more brazen and bizarre behavior.

He was convicted of forging the signature of U.S. District Court Judge Robert E. Payne in an effort to win back his cellphone service; impersonating a Department of Homeland Security agent in an outlandish scheme in which he contacted two Richmond area hospitals for assistance with a purported human trafficking investigation; and bribing a female witness while posing as a British citizen in a scheme to falsely accuse a 17-year-old boy of rape in Chesterfield.

“He has been completely unamenable to even stringent court supervision and has developed and refined a striking ability to deceive and manipulate others,” Moore and Fishel wrote.

In the current case, Brady stole the names of influential and or famous families, such as “Theo Schwarzman” and “Joshua Weston,” to influence and extort his victims. In using the Schwarzman name, Brady claimed he was the son of the CEO of one of the world’s leading investment firms. By assuming the Weston name, Brady claimed he was part of a wealthy family in the United Kingdom.

Prosecutors said he used the false names to insulate himself from detection and to give his threats increased credibility, “as the victims were more likely to believe that Brady could make good on those threats with impunity.”

Beginning around December 2015 and continuing through January 2020, Brady sought out underage girls and adult women over the internet, sometimes using dating websites such as SeekingArrangement.com, which generally matches older and wealthier men and women with young men and women.

After making connections, Brady would begin chatting with them using the internet application known as Skype. After gaining their trust, he steered the conversation over several days toward sexual topics. Then, using harsh and coercive language, Brady ordered them to perform sex acts in front of their web cameras. The victims complied and Brady recorded the acts and saved them on his laptop computer, according to prosecutors.

One of his victims was 14-years-old when Brady began to chat with her. Another victim was 16. He later threatened and forced them to engage in additional sex acts by suggesting he would disclose their past sexually explicit recordings to their families and friends if they didn’t comply, prosecutors said.

In addition to those two victims, authorities discovered that Brady had recorded and saved sexually explicit videos of five other underage girls engaged in similar conduct after conducting a forensic examination of his laptop computer that was seized by Chesterfield County police during a search of his home in September 2019.

“This was...the repeated sexual abuse of multiple impressionable and vulnerable minors that involved substantial planning and effort,” prosecutors said.

After exploiting the victims sexually, Brady in some cases would extort them for financial gain.

In the case of the 16-year-old girl, Brady — using the Schwarzman persona — he re-contacted the victim when she was a college freshman. Posing as Schwarzman, Brady coerced the victim to wire his friend — whom he identified as Joshua Brady — sums of money. He also persuaded her to allow Brady to use her credit cards.

Prosecutors said Brady engaged in similar fraudulent conduct with adult victims he met on online dating sites. Some sent funds via wire transfer, believing that doing so would curry favor with “Schwarzman.” One woman wired him more than $12,000.

Brady attended Matoaca High School in Chesterfield before leaving during the 10th grade. Court records filed by his attorney said Brady’s mother took him to a psychologist at age 16 and he attended a few sessions over several months as a result of bullying and harassment in school. He also attended Richard Bland Community College for a semester in 2019.

When not incarcerated, Brady has lived with his mother for his entire life and never held a job, prosecutors said in court papers.

Brady previously has been diagnosed with a myriad of mental health problems, including post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, dysthymia, Paranoid Schizophrenia and Delusional Disorder. However, the reliability of those diagnoses were called into question during one of the battery of tests conducted on Brady and conduct he displayed during those tests, prosecutors said.

In March 2013, Brady was charged in federal court in Alexandria with impersonating a CIA officer and recruiting others to rob banks for the intelligence agency. A psychiatrist appointed on a motion filed by his attorney opined that Brady suffered from Paranoid Schizophrenia and Schizotypal Personality Disorder, and concluded he met a test for insanity at the time of the offense.

A second expert, a clinical psychologist, offered a slightly different opinion, noting that Brady exaggerated his psychological problems, and results of testing showed he was trying to “fake bad.”

The psychologist wrote: “The question here was whether he could have a real mental illness and have been been trying to fake, or whether the whole story was a sham and he thought he could reinforce the image of psychosis on the psychological tests, but he overplayed his role.”

Prosecutors said there’s little doubt Brady suffers from some form or forms of mental illness, but his attempts at deception during testing make it difficult, if not impossible, to determine precisely what he suffers from and what the best treatment regimen might be. That, coupled with the nature of the mental illness, makes Brady far more difficult to supervise and far more likely to re-offend.

In unsuccessfully seeking a downward variance in punishment for his client, Charles Gavin, Brady’s attorney, wrote that his client’s “delusional past and associated crime has been in large part managed now by a proper medicine regimen.” Gavin said that was the primary reason why the defense did not push insanity or other mental disorder arguments, because as long as Brady receives his prescribed medication, he appears to be under control.

But prosecutors said what distinguishes Brady over the course of his adult life “is his flagrant disregard for the law and the failure to follow the rules imposed on him by numerous courts, including this one. Brady has wreaked havoc on society and left incalculable economic and psychological damage in his wake.”