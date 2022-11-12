 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
University of Richmond alum runs half marathon in full football uniform

20221113_MET_MARATHON_ER_12

Rusty Burrell of Henrico County crossed the half-marathon finish line on Saturday. He attended UR and ran track there.

When Rusty Burrell crossed the finish line dressed from head to toe in University of Richmond gear, he spiked a football onto the asphalt. 

Burrell, a 37-year-old software developer from Henrico, ran Saturday's CarMax Richmond Half Marathon in a white UR football uniform, complete with shoulder pads, gloves and a helmet. Needless to say, he was covered in sweat.

Saturday wasn't Burrell's first time running a race dressed in a sports uniform. Earlier this year, for no particular reason, he ran the Monument Avenue 10k wearing a Washington Nationals hat, jersey and pants. 

He drew numerous compliments, so a few weeks later, for the 10-mile Broad Street Run in Philadelphia, he wore a Philadelphia 76ers uniform and dressed himself as Hampton icon Allen Iverson. Burrell even dribbled a basketball all 10 miles. 

For the marathon, he wanted to wear a football uniform, so he contacted the athletic department at the University of Richmond, where he attended and ran track. The staffers there liked his idea and even offered him the school's mascot costume -- a grinning, gray spider named WebstUR. 

Burrell chose to stick to the uniform instead. The staff lent him an entire set, including jersey No. 50, which isn't worn by a player this season. He bought a football Friday night to complete the ensemble. 

As it turned out, the heat was the least of his worries. His head ached inside the helmet, there was sweat in his eyes and his shoulder started giving him pains. 

"Once you think through all those things, I wasn't really thinking about the heat," Burrell said. 

He stopped for water whenever possible to take off the helmet and wipe the sweat off his face. 

Burrell now has his eye on next year's Monument Avenue 10k and maybe a half-marathon in Washington D.C. He's not sure what team he'll wear next. 

A more immediate challenge awaits: figuring out how to wash the football uniform before giving it back to UR. 

Reporter

Eric Kolenich writes about higher education, health systems and more for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the newspaper in 2009 and spent 11 years in the Sports section. (804) 649-6109

