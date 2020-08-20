University of Richmond has six new COVID-19 cases

Six students at the University of Richmond are infected with the coronavirus four days before classes start.
According to a university spokeswoman, three of those students are living on campus and are in isolation. Two off-campus students self-reported their cases to the school, and one was tested on campus but did not plan to attend classes in person. Students returned to campus last week. The school’s online coronavirus dashboard shows that five other cases, which are no longer considered active, were reported since the week of July 12.
The semester begins Monday, with some classes scheduled to meet in rooms set up to maintain distance.
“We have a combination of in-person and virtual, and we’re planning to stick with that as of right now,” said UR spokeswoman Cynthia Price. “With COVID, it can change. We believe this is the best option for our community at this time.”
The private college which educates around 3,200 undergraduates , required students to be tested for the coronavirus before they moved in and quarantine until they received their results.
Earlier this month, Steve Bisese, the vice president of student development at the university, sent students a sharp warning about the school’s policies for social distancing. Students are forbidden from holding large gatherings.
Off-campus students who are caught holding large gatherings, the letter states, face automatic suspension for the remainder of the semester. On-campus students, Bisese said, will be evicted for the rest of the year if they commit any “egregious violations” of the interim code of conduct put in place to prevent the spread of the virus.
“My earnest hope is that we will not have to take any of these steps,” the letter states. “I trust each of us will exhibit care, concern, and support for one another during these difficult days.
Earlier on Thursday, Virginia Commonwealth University reported 25 COVID-19 cases after four days of holding in-person classes. Like University of Richmond, VCU has socially distant in-person instruction alongside online courses.
