University of Richmond has six new COVID-19 cases

Six students at the University of Richmond are infected with the coronavirus four days before classes start.

According to a university spokeswoman, three of those students are living on campus and are in isolation. Two off-campus students self-reported their cases to the school, and one was tested on campus but did not plan to attend classes in person. Students returned to campus last week. The school’s online coronavirus dashboard shows that five other cases, which are no longer considered active, were reported since the week of July 12.

The semester begins Monday, with some classes scheduled to meet in rooms set up to maintain distance.

“We have a combination of in-person and virtual, and we’re planning to stick with that as of right now,” said UR spokeswoman Cynthia Price. “With COVID, it can change. We believe this is the best option for our community at this time.”

The private college which educates around 3,200 undergraduates , required students to be tested for the coronavirus before they moved in and quarantine until they received their results.