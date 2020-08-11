City officials on Tuesday removed two unofficial historical markers near the Robert E. Lee statue, as law enforcement continues to more actively enforce city ordinances near the site of protests on Monument Avenue.
Around midday Tuesday, about a dozen police officers and city workers arrived in white pickup trucks, dislodged the signs from the ground and removed them, according to videos shared on social media.
Several signs were installed along Monument Avenue earlier this summer by a group calling itself "History is Illuminating." The signs were placed near Confederate monuments and spotlighted events in local black history that corresponded with the dates of the statues going up.
Four signs were defaced or damaged earlier this summer, and by early July, only the two near the Lee statue remained. One of them addressed Lee's opinion on the building of monuments to the Civil War:
“Robert E. Lee was asked about potential memorials at Gettysburg in 1869. Lee wrote that he felt it better ‘to obliterate the marks of civil strife’ and ‘not to keep open the sores of war.’ Nonetheless, twenty-one years later, a statue was erected here in Lee’s honor," the sign stated. Atop the message was the title "Monumental Opposition."
Another marker near Lee's statue addressed the Virginia Constitutional Convention of 1902 in which the rights of Black people in the state were curtailed:
“The Virginia Constitution of 1902 restored White supremacy in Virginia by requiring segregation in schools and disenfranchising Black and working-class White voters through poll taxes and voter registration exams.” The sign was titled "Separate and Unequal: The 1902 Constitution."
A spokeswoman for History Is Illuminating told the Richmond Times-Dispatch in July that the signs were intended to tell stories that had been lost in Virginia's history.
A Twitter account belonging to the group posted a photo and video Tuesday afternoon of city workers prying a sign's post from the ground and wrote, "The city is currently destroying our remaining signs. In this moment we need your assistance. Please calls the Mayor's office and tell them Monument Ave needs context now. The loss of context is an obvious step in the wrong direction."
Any structure or sign that is installed on city-owned property is in violation of a zoning code and is subject to removal, Jim Nolan, spokesman for Mayor Levar Stoney, said last month.
"We appreciate the interest many have in the future of these spaces and encourage any who are interested to engage this discussion through the appropriate channels," Nolan said.
One piece of signage that was not removed Tuesday was the large green sign inside the circle on the southwest corner that reads, "Welcome to Beautiful Marcus-David Peters Circle. Liberated by the people MMXX." While the grassy medians in Monument Avenue and North Allen Avenue are controlled by the city, the circle itself is owned by the state.
In the past two weeks, following the complaints of nearby residents, city officials have more strictly enforced the laws that ban overnight camping and illegal signage around the statue.
