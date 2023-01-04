UNOS asks federal agency to inspect its criticized computer system

The United Network for Organ Sharing on Wednesday asked a federal information technology agency to inspect its computer systems, more than a year after the agency criticized UNOS for having woefully outdated technology.

UNOS, based in Richmond, asked the United States Digital Service to complete a review of its systems. UNOS holds a federal contract to oversee the transplantation of kidneys, lungs and other organs across the United States. The nonprofit is amid a congressional investigation for shortcomings in its performance.

USDS is the technology unit of the White House. UNOS has defended its IT infrastructure but, until now, has not invited USDS to inspect it.

In 2021, USDS criticized UNOS’ technology in a draft report, saying staffers must enter data by hand, which leads to error. It said UNOS operates its own data center instead of placing information in cloud computing. The report said UNOS had determined it was too expensive or too difficult to modernize its technology.

The draft report was publicized last summer, shortly before a congressional hearing.

DonorNet, the software linking UNOS to hospitals and organ procurement organizations, is outdated and slow to function, Diane Brockmeier, CEO of Mid-America Transplant, told Congress in August.

During the congressional hearing, UNOS’ then-CEO, Brian Shepard, defended the technology, saying UNOS’ computers function 99.9% of the time. He said the network had gone down only once for more than an hour. He conceded that data entry should be automated.

Shepard resigned in the fall. Maureen McBride was named interim CEO.

“It is incumbent upon us to ensure we are utilizing all available resources to continually improve the strength and security of the system,” UNOS leaders wrote in a letter to USDS.