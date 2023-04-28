The Richmond-based United Network for Organ Sharing has named Maureen McBride its CEO. McBride has held the position on an interim basis since October.

She will guide the nonprofit and its 450 employees during a period of transformation. Earlier this year, the Department of Health and Human Services announced its intention to break up the federal contract for managing organ transplantation across the country. UNOS has been the sole holder of the contract since its creation in 1984. The current deal expires this year.

"As we move forward in our mission to save more lives, I look forward to leading UNOS during a time of immense change," McBride said.

When she became interim CEO, McBride promised improvement. UNOS has been criticized for shortfalls in its technology, its ability to deliver kidneys on time and its ability to oversee the organ procurement organizations in the network.

The nonutilization rate of kidneys increased in 2022, said Ginny McBride, head of a Florida organ procurement organization. Twenty-six percent of kidneys removed from a dying patient were never successfully transplanted to a needy one, an increase from 22% in 2021.

One doctor told Congress she received a kidney with tire marks on the box. Another sat overnight in an airport hangar. Another was the victim of a botched biopsy.

But UNOS is best situated to take one or more of the contracts, McBride said, noting the organization's expertise.

McBride has a "clear-eyed vision of transformational change at UNOS," said Dr. Jerry McCauley, president of the UNOS board.

This month, UNOS released a list of improvement areas it intends to focus on, including IT infrastructure, transportation of organs, oversight of the procurement organizations and hospitals in the network and transparency of the system's performance.

McBride replaces Brian Shepard, who earned more than $700,000 in 2020 and resigned in September.

McBride becomes UNOS's first female leader. She has worked for UNOS since 1995 and was previously director of research and chief operations officer. She received her doctorate in biostatistics from Virginia Commonwealth University.

