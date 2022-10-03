 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNOS names interim CEO amid Congressional investigation

The United Network for Organ Sharing, which is being investigated by Congress for allegations of shortcomings in its duty to oversee organ transplantation across the country, named an interim CEO on Monday.

Maureen McBride, the nonprofit's chief operating officer, becomes its temporary leader. She has worked for Richmond-based UNOS for 27 years. 

U.S. senators rip Richmond-based UNOS for mismanagement of organ transplantation

She replaces Brian Shepard, who said his resignation was unrelated to Congress' inquiries. UNOS has begun a search for a permanent leader.

In August, Shepard went to Congress to testify at a Senate Finance Committee hearing. There, senators questioned UNOS about outdated technology and failing organ procurement organizations that have led to patient deaths and an increased cost of care. 

UNOS owns a federal contract to oversee the transplantation of kidneys, lungs and other organs nationwide, and the next contract will be awarded by 2023.

Breach exposed personal data of organ donors and recipients at VCU Health since 2006

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said UNOS is failing patients and families and should lose the contract.

Organ donation is at a "crucial turning point," McBride said. She said she will work with Congress and other entities to "pursue projects and initiatives that build on ongoing successes while addressing community needs and concerns."

She said she'll make engaging with patients a high priority.  

Richmond-based UNOS oversaw a record number of organ transplants in 2021, thanks to 'a thousand little victories'

"I and my team share a bold vision for a more equitable, inclusive, and responsive UNOS," McBride said in a statement. "The field is constantly evolving and we are evolving with it. Our community is both innovative and forward-looking, and working together, we will challenge ourselves to reach even higher heights.”

The country recently surpassed its 1 millionth organ transplant. 

maureen mcbride unos.jpg

Maureen McBride

 UNOS

ekolenich@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6109

Twitter: @EricKolenich

Reporter

Eric Kolenich

