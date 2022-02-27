'Untold Stories' offers perspectives on growing up in segregated Ashland, Hanover County

The bus stop was a long way from Sandra Howard’s childhood home on Hanover County’s Mount Herman Road, and sometimes on days when the school bus was late, she and some of her seven siblings would get invited into a neighbor’s home – a white lady who wore a bonnet – for hot chocolate.

Howard recalled recently how she and her brothers and sisters would sit by the woman’s front window watching for the bus, sipping their beverages. As young Black children, they were oblivious to the notion that many in the world beyond their immediate view thought less of them than their hostess, she noted.

Howard is one of six participants in this year’s “Untold Stories,” an oral history series that began in 2014 when Hanover and Ashland residents associated with the Hanover Arts & Activities Center were looking for ways to celebrate Black History Month.

The annual event involves six people – three Black and three white – who agree to share their experiences from growing up in Ashland and throughout Hanover during the 1950s, 60s and beyond, and how segregation and integration impacted their lives.

This year’s line-up includes Howard, as well as five other current and former Hanover and Ashland residents: Terry Alexander, Leon Brooks, James Davis, Rives Priddy and Rob Stiles.

While the program started out as a live event at the Ashland Theatre, the pandemic forced it into a virtual format. The stories are compiled into a recorded program, which can be viewed on YouTube at youtu.be/j3uneGTi1Xk

In addition to the speakers’ stories, there are also recorded songs performed by a community gospel choir. This year’s program is narrated by the event’s planning chairman Anthony Keitt; while former Hanover School Superintendent Jamelle Wilson provides comments and perspective at the end that tie the stories together.

“Untold Stories” is a collaboration among the Hanover Arts & Activities Center, the Hanover County Black Heritage Society, the Ashland Museum and the Downtown Ashland Association, and is produced by local videographer Tom Wulf.

During a recording session earlier this month, speakers gathered to share their stories and organizers talked about the origins of what they call a “unique” collaboration.

Organizer Barry Green said other than prompts about subject matters like schools and education, or social life and work life, speakers weren’t asked to spell out how things were different between now and then.

Rather, “you tell how it was, and it becomes really obvious what the differences were,” he said.

Those experiences presented ways to connect strangers and friends alike, said Mary Waddy and John Gordon, “Untold Stories” speakers from previous years.

“I felt very comfortable in telling my story as I lived it,” Waddy said. “A lot of times we don’t understand each other because we don’t talk to each other … but there are common realities we all share.”

Gordon, a former Hanover school board member and supervisor, said one thing he’s observed in working with “Untold Stories” is the unwavering focus of audience members – Black and white. The in-person events drew upwards of 300 attendees.

“They really seem to appreciate the willingness of the speakers to share their stories,” he said. Through the program, even his own grandchildren heard, sometimes for the first time, what it was like growing up during segregated times, Gordon said.

Ironically, he couldn’t attend the Ashland Theatre as a child because it was for whites only, and he didn’t go to the same schools as white children.

“They’re listening,” Gordon said of his family members, “and they couldn’t believe some of the things I said. It’s an opportunity for growth, not just for the speakers, but all of the audience.”

Howard, who still lives in Hanover, recalled during her recording session that she didn’t remember problems among Blacks and whites during her childhood, namely because “we just didn’t mingle – we left each other alone.”

She did remember loving school and playing outside at John M. Gandy – then a Black school in Hanover – even though there was no playground equipment like there was at other schools. And she also recalled visiting a local drug store – through the side entrance for Black patrons.

After high school, while serving in the U.S. Air Force in China during the early 1970s, Howard said her mother was killed by a drunk driver – a white man – “who never served a day.”

“That’s how it was back then,” she said. Despite living through segregation as a child, she wouldn’t fully understand its impact on her life until she reached high school and beyond.

“We learned through TV the world felt that we were not considered equal,” Howard said. But “my mother made us know we were equal – we had plenty of love in our house.”