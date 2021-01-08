Upcoming exhibit at the Wilton Home Museum focuses on the historic home's enslaved population

"We are [now] trying to tell a more honest story," Watkins said. "This is a tone changing exhibit for the house as a whole."

After going through nearly 28 boxes of artifacts, Watkins whittled the collection down to everyday items, such as ceramics, wine bottles and cooking materials.

From there, the museum decided to have artistic renderings made to showcase what the objects would be like in real life. Local artist Dennis Winston created four scenes out of woodblock prints to depict slaves' lives on the plantation.

Winston, a retired Richmond Public Schools art teacher who has depicted African American experiences and history in various art mediums, has a personal connection to all of his pieces.

“In most of the work that I do, I want it to be something that reflects my values and the things that I believe and things that I value, and especially the ones where I kind of focused on the human condition,” Winston said.

When creating the prints, Winston “had to fight my way through some emotional stress and strain in terms of the subject matters that I was working with, thinking in terms of the history of my ancestors and America.”