UPDATE: 1 dead in crash that closed I-95 south in Chesterfield

One person is dead following a crash that closed all lanes of Interstate 95 south in Chesterfield County for five hours on Monday morning.
Virginia State Police said troopers responded at 5:18 a.m. to a crash at the 61 mile marker near West Hundred Road. All southbound lanes were closed until 10 a.m.
State police said there is one fatality. The crash is still being investigated.
Traffic was detoured onto Route 288 and then Route 1 south to get around the crash.
VDOT said there was a 3-mile backup.