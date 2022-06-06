Update: Body pulled from James River presumed to be missing woman's

A body pulled from the James River near the Huguenot Bridge on Monday is presumed to be that of Sarah E. Erway, 28, of Chesterfield, who was swept away on the waterway on Memorial Day, authorities said.

The body was found about 8:50 a.m. in the middle of the river, about 200 yards east of the bridge. Richmond Fire crews put a boat into the water at 8 a.m. at Pony Pasture and went to the Huguenot Bridge. They responded after a citizen called Richmond authorities at 7:48 a.m. to report seeing a body in the river.

Said Henrico police spokesman Matt Pecka: "However, as with any investigation we must work very closely with the state medical examiner to confirm the identity."

Authorities said Monday's discovery "concludes a week-long multi-agency search" for Erway and Lauren E. Winstead, 23 of Henrico, who also was lost in the river. Winstead's remains were found in the river Wednesday just west of the Powhite Parkway bridge.

Henrico police in a statement said: "Per the family and friends, they ask for privacy during this difficult time."

Winstead and Erway went missing about 3:15 p.m. May 30 after plunging over Bosher’s Dam on paddleboards. They were among a group of 12 people on a float trip that started out at Watkins Landing in Powhatan County.

Their 10 companions, riding paddleboards or inflatable rafts, also plunged over the dam but were rescued or got to safety on their own.

On Monday, authorities said the "enormous effort" in locating the two women brought together search groups from surrounding jurisdictions as well as out-of-state agencies.

They included Henrico Police, Henrico Fire, Richmond Police, Richmond Fire, Virginia State Police, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, Chesterfield County, Hanover County, Goochland County, Powhatan County, Henrico's Marine Unit, Metro Richmond Aviation, Metro Richmond Flying Squad, the James River Park System, the US Coast Guard, Richmond City Emergency Management and Henrico County Emergency Management.

