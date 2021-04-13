UPDATE: CDC confirms Va. woman in her 40s who died after receiving J&J vaccine in March is part of investigation

All six are women between the ages of 18 and 48 who developed a rare blood clotting disorder known as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, which mirrors a severe stroke, within 6 to 13 days of receiving a J&J vaccine.

Federal health officials have yet to draw any definitive links or announce whether there are more cases. But the potential reaction remains rare - a 0.0008% possibility on national level and a 0.0005% chance statewide.

Avula could not say where the woman lived or her age and said he's expecting a call from the federal government for more information.

The CDC's VAERS system notes the woman who died began having headaches six days following vaccination then was hospitalized once the headache worsened and she had started dry heaving. A head CT scan showed hemorrhaging expanding up to 1.6 centimeters and eventually, cortical vein thrombosis, as listed in the six other cases.

She died on March 18, 12 days after receiving a dose administered by a school.

VAERS does not list any known allergies or underlying medical conditions other than depression.