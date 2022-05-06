Update: Chesterfield police arrest girlfriend of man critically injured after being thrown from vehicle

Chesterfield County police have arrested the girlfriend of a man who was left with life-threatening injuries Thursday evening after he was thrown from a moving vehicle driven by the girlfriend in the 5000 block of Hopkins Road.

Margareth Nelson Mejia, 27, of the 4900 block of Bryce Lane in Richmond, was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and driving without a license in connection with the incident, police said Friday.

Police did not immediately disclose what led to the incident.

Police said they responded about 6:20 p.m. after receiving multiple calls that a person was on the hood of vehicle and yelling for someone to call 911 in the parking lot of the Walmart in the 5700 block of Hopkins Road.

Upon arrival, police say, officers were unable to locate the person.

Moments later, police received additional calls about a person that had been thrown from a moving vehicle in the 5000 block of Hopkins Road. Officers located a male victim, and he was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle did not remain on scene. Police began looking for a black Honda CRV with Virginia license plates driven by a female, who was later identified as Nelson Mejia.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.