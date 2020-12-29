UPDATE: Days after Christmas, Richmond COVID testing site draws hundreds while statewide testing numbers plummet

The VDH hosted a drive-thru testing event from noon to 2 p.m. to aid in these efforts at The Diamond in Richmond on Tuesday, where 400 COVID-19 tests were available.

“Historically, we’ve seen an increase in demand for COVID testing after a holiday,” said Lanier Olsson, VDH community testing manager, in a statement. “Folks think back on their time with families and start to wonder if it was the safest option. People want to know their status and we encourage that.”

By the noon start time, at least 100 cars were in line and wrapping Arthur Ashe Boulevard. By 12:22 p.m., workers were telling drivers that the wait to be tested could be upward of an hour and a half.

Within the hour, the number of people in The Diamond parking lot would swell into the hundreds.

"This is the largest testing site I've ever seen," said Eric Reisinger, a Medical Reserves Corp volunteer who's helped run community testing events since May.

Reisinger stayed at the entrance to divvy up the cars accordingly. The left lane was for drivers with appointments. The right for those without. Some cars turned around at the sight of the line. Others like Breona Tucker braved the wait, and the possibility that the 400 tests could be gone once their turn was up.