UPDATE: Days after Christmas, Richmond COVID testing site draws hundreds while statewide testing numbers plummet

Fewer Virginians have sought out COVID-19 testing in the days after Christmas, with some numbers falling short of the daily 10,000-test benchmark set back in April by Gov. Ralph Northam and deemed an essential piece to reopening.
Reported daily tests trended downward starting Christmas Day, which saw testing numbers almost halved from Dec. 23. One of the lowest testing numbers recorded by the Virginia Department of Health was on Monday, which saw only 9,422 new COVID-19 tests administered.
A week prior, that number was almost 25,000.
The plateau in testing occurred in the weeks following Thanksgiving, too, after months of steady increases in testing. At one point, numbers post-Thanksgiving dropped to an average of 21,441 tests per day less than a week after reaching a weekly average of almost 30,000 daily tests.
Now, the slowing of tests administered is coming again at a time when health officials brace for the possibility of another surge post-Christmas and New Year's Eve celebrations and travelers screened by Transportation Security Administration checkpoints clocked in at a pandemic record of 3.5 million in the past three days.
States across the U.S. are reporting similar drops, according to Johns Hopkins University, which tracks testing figures available nationally. For months, extensive testing has been seen as a cornerstone to circumventing the spread of the virus, especially as vaccinations are not expected to reach the general population in Virginia until at least mid-summer.
The VDH hosted a drive-thru testing event from noon to 2 p.m. to aid in these efforts at The Diamond in Richmond on Tuesday, where 400 COVID-19 tests were available.
“Historically, we’ve seen an increase in demand for COVID testing after a holiday,” said Lanier Olsson, VDH community testing manager, in a statement. “Folks think back on their time with families and start to wonder if it was the safest option. People want to know their status and we encourage that.”
By the noon start time, at least 100 cars were in line and wrapping Arthur Ashe Boulevard. By 12:22 p.m., workers were telling drivers that the wait to be tested could be upward of an hour and a half.
Within the hour, the number of people in The Diamond parking lot would swell into the hundreds.
"This is the largest testing site I've ever seen," said Eric Reisinger, a Medical Reserves Corp volunteer who's helped run community testing events since May.
Reisinger stayed at the entrance to divvy up the cars accordingly. The left lane was for drivers with appointments. The right for those without. Some cars turned around at the sight of the line. Others like Breona Tucker braved the wait, and the possibility that the 400 tests could be gone once their turn was up.
The 27-year-old Richmond resident began feeling chest pains over the weekend and wanted to rule out the worst after gathering with three family members on Christmas.
Temeka Turner pulled up in a packed Ford Taurus to do the same: ease fears.
"We want to just get checked out to make sure we don't have it," said Turner, who had an appointment. "We have been around family and we want to make sure."
The local health department didn't answer by time of publication whether the site ran out of tests.
Meanwhile, the state's testing capacity continues to expand, said State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver in a press briefing earlier this month.
"We have plenty of test supplies. We know that the National Guard will be with us through March of next year. We will continue to mobilize teams with the guard to do testing," said Oliver, adding that local health departments and commercial labs are a vital part to the mitigation measures.
"The problem with the test positivity is not that we aren't doing enough testing, it's that the disease is spreading quite widely and the number of cases are quite high."
As of Tuesday, the state has administered nearly 4.2 million total COVID-19 tests and Virginia's percentage of test results coming back positive is 12.2%. Last week, it was 12.3%.
Virginia reported 4,122 new cases on Tuesday, the first time since Christmas that the state surpassed 4,000 new cases. The day after Christmas saw 1,584 news cases, a low since November.
The state is now averaging more than 3,600 cases per day and has reached a total of 340,297 cases. More than 140,000 of those cases — about 41% — occurred in the last month-and-a-half.
While testing numbers lag, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association continues to report an increase in hospitalizations statewide. Its COVID-19 dashboard — which presents data back to March 28 — showed 2,698 people are currently hospitalized with the virus or have test results pending.
This is the highest number of people hospitalized the VHHA has recorded. More than 30,000 total people have been hospitalized and discharged throughout the pandemic.
According to the VDH’s COVID-19 dashboard, 17,782 people have been hospitalized statewide for the virus, an increase of 332 hospitalizations reported since Christmas. The website notes this figure under-represents the total number of hospitalizations.
Vaccine data in Virginia
The VDH’s vaccine data dashboard reported Tuesday that 41,709 vaccine doses have been administered, about 18% of the doses Virginia has distributed. This is a 3,537-vaccination increase from Monday. The total number is lower from the VDH's report Friday, which included a data file that was counted twice during vaccine data processing.
More than 227,000 vaccines have been distributed statewide, a number that's roughly 143,000 fewer than the state's estimated vaccine allotment by year's end. The first round of vaccinations prioritize front-line health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff.
In Richmond and the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico, 4,172 people have received their first vaccine dose. Dr. Danny Avula, director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, said earlier this month that the region has about 60,000 people who qualify for the first round of vaccinations.
By the numbers
Of the 340,297 total cases reported Tuesday, 287,216 have been classified as confirmed and 53,081 have been deemed probable, meaning people were symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19 but had not yet received a positive test result.
The state has had 4,920 deaths, an increase of 100 deaths since Friday. The CDC’s forecasting model estimates that Virginia’s death toll could reach nearly 5,000 by year’s end in three days.
On Friday, 43,683 cases were associated with the state’s 1,902 outbreaks. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.
Richmond, Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico have had a total of 38,755 cases, 2,088 hospitalizations and 689 deaths.
Richmond has had 8,954 cases, 552 hospitalizations, 93 deaths and 129 outbreaks.
The Chesterfield Health District, which includes Chesterfield, Powhatan County and Colonial Heights, has had 14,124 cases, 672 hospitalizations, 199 deaths and 88 outbreaks.
Henrico has had 11,999 cases, 675 hospitalizations, 290 deaths and 115 outbreaks. Hanover has had 3,678 cases, 189 hospitalizations and 71 deaths.
For questions regarding COVID-19 and vaccines, the VDH has a hotline at (804) 205-3501.
(804) 649-6103
Twitter: @sabrinaamorenoo